Gaza’s Death Toll Rises in Ongoing Conflict as UN Security Council Vote on Aid is Delayed Again

At least 20,000 lives have been lost in the Gaza Strip since the start of the Israeli bombardment over 10 weeks ago, stated Palestinian officials. The casualties include 8,000 children and 6,200 women, according to Gaza’s Government Media Office. This tragic milestone was reached as the United Nations Security Council once again postponed a crucial vote on increasing humanitarian aid for Gaza. The delay was requested to prevent a potential veto from the United States, a staunch supporter of Israel.

Following a collapse of a seven-day truce on December 1, the conflict has escalated with ground combat, previously limited to the northern part of the territory, expanding across the entire Gaza Strip. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken acknowledged the mounting casualty count and stressed the need to transition to a phase of lower intensity. He expressed hope for a shift towards more targeted Israeli military operations focused on addressing the leadership of Hamas, the tunnel network, and other critical elements. He also anticipated a significant reduction in harm to civilians as a result of these changes.

While the conflict persists, airstrikes continue to ravage Gaza. On Wednesday, Israeli attacks on the Jabalia refugee camp claimed the lives of at least 46 people and left dozens injured, according to Gaza’s Ministry of Health. In Rafah, located in the southern Gaza Strip, airstrikes struck a building near a hospital where an Al Jazeera crew was reporting live on air. The attack resulted in the death of ten individuals. Reporting from Rafah, Al Jazeera’s Tareq Abu Azzoum highlighted the increasing number of airstrikes conducted in supposed safe zones where Gazans are encouraged to seek refuge. He emphasized the densely populated nature of the area and expressed relief that casualties were not higher.

Meanwhile, the anticipated UN Security Council vote, aiming to increase aid to Gaza and establish UN monitoring of humanitarian assistance, has been postponed yet again at the request of the United States. According to the United Arab Emirates envoy to the UN, Lana Nusseibeh, the vote is now set to take place on Thursday. The proposed resolution seeks to reduce Israel’s control over the delivery of humanitarian aid to the 2.3 million people living in Gaza. It has been modified to avoid a potential veto from the US by toning down its calls for an end to the conflict.

Currently, Israel oversees the limited supply of humanitarian aid and fuel to Gaza through the Rafah crossing from Egypt and the Israeli-controlled Karem Abu Salem crossing, known as Kerem Shalom. On Wednesday, an aid convoy carrying 750 metric tonnes of food entered Gaza directly from Jordan. The World Food Programme highlighted that half of Gaza’s population is suffering from starvation, with only 10 percent of the required food making its way into the territory since the start of the war.

As the discussions continue, the US and Israel remain opposed to a ceasefire, believing it would primarily benefit Hamas. Instead, Washington supports temporary pauses in fighting to protect civilians and allow for the release of captives held by Hamas. In a rare diplomatic move, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh visited Egypt to meet with Egyptian officials who are acting as mediators in the conflict. Israeli officials have also indicated their openness to a truce in talks with US and Qatari representatives. The hope is that negotiations could lead to a resolution and the release of captives held by various Palestinian groups.

While there are ongoing efforts to reach a resolution, significant differences in the public positions of Hamas and Israel on halting the fighting remain. Hamas rejects temporary pauses and insists on discussing only a permanent ceasefire. On the other hand, Israel has firmly ruled out a permanent ceasefire and is willing to agree only to limited humanitarian pauses until Hamas is defeated.

Despite the diplomatic engagements, US President Joe Biden has expressed doubts about the immediate prospects of an Israel-Hamas deal for the release of captives held in Gaza. Efforts are ongoing, but the road to a peaceful resolution and lasting ceasefire still appears long and challenging.

