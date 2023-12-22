Gaza Death Toll Raises Concerns About Brutality of Israel-Hamas War

In a 10-week-long conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, the death toll of Gaza residents has reached almost 20,000. This is the highest number of casualties in any Arab conflict with Israel in over 40 years, and possibly the highest since Israel’s establishment in 1948. However, experts believe that this figure is likely an undercount and express shock at the magnitude of the losses. The majority of those killed are believed to be women and children.

The Israeli military has pursued an aggressive air and ground campaign to eliminate Hamas, the armed Palestinian group that rules Gaza. Israel’s choice of tactics, including airstrikes, heavy bombs, and artillery, in a densely populated area, has resulted in a high death toll. According to Israel, Hamas has built an underground tunnel network, which has put civilians and infrastructure at risk.

This conflict is already considered the deadliest for Palestinians since the creation of Israel in 1948. An estimated 15,000 Palestinians were killed during the war surrounding Israel’s establishment. The 1982 invasion of Lebanon, which is often cited as one of the deadliest conflicts, had an estimated death toll of 17,825 based on newspaper records. However, the true number of casualties in both conflicts remains unknown due to the challenges of accurately counting the dead during wartime.

The death toll in Gaza is expected to rise even further when Palestinians are able to uncover the extent of the destruction caused by the war. Thousands of people are still missing and presumed dead, buried under the rubble of buildings. Independent verification of the casualty numbers has been difficult due to the operating challenges in the territory. Disruptions in communications, as well as Israeli control and restrictions, have hindered the collection of accurate data.

Amidst this devastating conflict, questions are being raised about the brutality and disproportionate use of force by Israel. The extensive loss of civilian lives, especially women and children, has intensified calls for an immediate ceasefire and greater international intervention to protect the rights and safety of civilians affected by the conflict.

Source: The New York Times