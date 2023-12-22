Gaza Conflict Takes Devastating Toll on Palestinian Population

In a conflict that has lasted over 11 weeks, the Gaza Strip has experienced an overwhelming number of casualties. More than 20,000 Palestinians have lost their lives as Israel expands its ground war against Hamas. This accounts for almost 1% of the territory’s prewar population, highlighting the staggering human toll of the conflict.

Israel’s military campaign, both aerial and ground offensive, has caused widespread destruction in Gaza. Approximately 85% of the population has been displaced, with over half a million people now facing starvation. These alarming figures were reported by the United Nations and other agencies, emphasizing the urgent need for immediate assistance.

The war was sparked by Hamas’s attack on October 7th, during which they stormed into southern Israel, resulting in the loss of numerous lives and taking hostages. Israel declared war in response, with the objective of destroying Hamas and freeing all hostages. Despite calls for an urgent suspension of hostilities, the conflict has pressed on relentlessly, raising concerns about the international community’s lack of action.

While the United States and Russia abstained from the vote, the U.N. Security Council finally adopted a resolution to expedite aid deliveries to Gaza’s desperate civilians. However, the resolution fell short of the call for an immediate suspension of hostilities between Israel and Hamas. This diluted resolution represents a small step towards providing humanitarian aid but fails to address the root cause of the ongoing conflict.

Israel, with unwavering support from the United States, has remained resistant to international pressure to scale back its offensive. The military has stated that the fight will continue for months to come, particularly in the southern region of Gaza. As a result, more displacement orders have been issued, forcing civilians into smaller territories in the south. The city of Khan Younis, the second-largest in Gaza, has become the focal point of Israeli forces’ ground assault.

Throughout the conflict, airstrikes have repeatedly targeted the city of Rafah, leading to the loss of innocent lives. The extent of destruction in Gaza has made it increasingly difficult for aid to reach affected areas. The Israeli military has disputed claims of a food shortage but has failed to provide evidence to support this assertion. Meanwhile, Gaza’s health sector has reached its breaking point, with only nine out of 36 health facilities still partially functioning.

The rising death toll, along with the dire humanitarian situation, underscores the urgent need for a resolution to end this devastating conflict. The international community must take decisive action to ensure the safety and well-being of the Palestinian population in Gaza.

FAQs: