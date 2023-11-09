Gaza Faces Total Communications Blackout Amid Ongoing Conflict

In the midst of the continued conflict between Israel and Hamas, Gaza has experienced a complete blackout of its telecoms access, severely disrupting communication channels for its residents. The Israeli army has announced its control over Gaza City, effectively splitting the territory into two. Israel Defense Forces spokesman Daniel Hagari revealed that troops are set to enter Gaza City within the next 48 hours.

The Palestinian telecom company Paltel confirmed that Gaza’s phone and internet connections have been cut since Sunday, resulting in a loss of communication for its inhabitants. The Palestinian Authority holds Israel responsible for these communication blackouts, which not only impede emergency services and phone calls but also prevent Palestinians from reaching out to their loved ones in the midst of the ongoing air strikes.

Humanitarian aid agencies have expressed concern over the impact of these blackouts on their operations. Juliette Touma, a spokesperson for the UN Palestinian refugee agency, noted that they have lost communication with most of their team members in Gaza. This lack of communication hinders their ability to provide essential assistance to those in need.

Meanwhile, Israel’s relentless offensive has persisted. Warplanes targeted two Gaza refugee camps, resulting in the death of 53 people and leaving dozens more injured. The strikes disregarded calls from the United States to pause the warfare to enable the delivery of much-needed humanitarian aid to civilians.

Simultaneously, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken engaged in discussions with Middle East leaders regarding the possibility of enforcing a ceasefire. While Blinken recognized the importance of protecting innocent lives in Gaza, he also expressed concerns that a ceasefire might allow Hamas to regroup and continue its activities. The delicate balance between addressing the needs of Palestinian civilians and countering Hamas remains at the forefront of these discussions.

As the conflict persists and Gaza experiences yet another communications blackout, the urgency for a resolution that ensures the safety and well-being of all parties involved becomes even more evident. The international community must continue to exert diplomatic efforts to bring about a lasting peace while minimizing the suffering endured by the people of Gaza.