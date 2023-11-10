Israel’s “Safe Routes” for Evacuation in Gaza Remain Unsafe, Leading to Tragedy

In a heartbreaking turn of events, a deadly airstrike hit a convoy of fleeing civilians in Gaza, resulting in the loss of many lives. This attack took place on Salah-al-Din Road, one of the two designated “safe routes” identified by the Israeli army for the southern half of the strip. The fact that this tragedy occurred on a path deemed safe has left many questioning the effectiveness of the evacuation directives.

Forensic Architecture, an investigative unit at the Palestinian human rights organization al-Haq, conducted an analysis using aerial photos and social media posts to pinpoint the strike’s location. They found that the bombing happened on the very same road that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) had identified as a safe route. The BBC’s Verify unit independently reached the same conclusion. This information challenges the conflicting and confusing messages sent by the IDF regarding safe passage.

The aftermath of the airstrike was devastating, with pictures showing several damaged vehicles and the lifeless bodies of mostly women and children. The Palestinian health ministry reported that 70 people lost their lives on Salah-al-Din Road. The strike occurred around 5.30pm, while just over half an hour later, the IDF shared an infographic on social media depicting the exact same road as the safe route for evacuation.

The divergent timeframes and the bombing of what was considered a safe route have understandably caused people in northern Gaza to doubt the safety of leaving their homes. This tragedy highlights the urgent need for clear and consistent communication during times of crisis.

While the IDF declined to comment on this specific incident, they maintained that they adhere to international law and take precautions to minimize harm to civilians. Additionally, Israel has placed blame on Hamas, alleging that the militant group is preventing the population from evacuating. However, individuals like Hazem al-Enezi, the director of an orphanage in Gaza City, cite additional barriers to evacuation, such as the lack of safe places for children with disabilities and special needs.

In response to the tragedy, the IDF has since identified Salah-al-Din Road and the strip’s coastal highway as safe routes for evacuation. However, the UN warns that the mass evacuation order is logistically challenging to fulfill swiftly due to electricity cuts and unreliable communication channels caused by the conflict.

As the situation in Gaza intensifies, with the possibility of a full-scale ground invasion looming, it is essential to prioritize the safety and well-being of innocent civilians. Clear and reliable information, coupled with decisive actions, are paramount to mitigating further loss of life.