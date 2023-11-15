International Pressure Mounts for Cease-Fire in Gaza Amidst Disturbing Attacks near Medical Facility

In the midst of relentless attacks on Al-Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza, international organizations are joining forces to demand an immediate halt to the war against Hamas.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported losing contact with the 700-bed Al-Shifa health care facility. There have been alarming accounts of people being shot as they try to flee the scene. These horrifying reports have prompted the WHO to express deep concern and speculation that their own contacts may be among those displaced and seeking safety elsewhere.

Israel claims that Hamas has strategically stationed armed command centers in hospitals and other civilian establishments. However, Doctors Without Borders asserts that power cuts and restricted access for ambulances and evacuations have directly impacted Al-Shifa Hospital. The hospital is equipped to handle emergency and surgical care, including maternity and outpatient services.

Martin Griffiths, the U.N.’s leading figure in humanitarian affairs and emergency relief, condemned the attacks on hospitals and called for an end to this reprehensible violence. Hospitals should be safe havens, places of refuge, and care, not targets during war.

Leaders from Arab nations convened in Saudi Arabia for discussions on the situation in Gaza, while European leaders intensified their appeals to cease Israel’s bombardment. Pro-Palestinian rallies held in various cities, including London, Brussels, and Paris, witnessed an overwhelming turnout of thousands of people. The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, urged Israel to halt their bombing campaign during a BBC interview. Spain’s leader, Pedro Sánchez, demanded a humanitarian cease-fire. Greece also expressed concern about Israel’s ongoing assault, emphasizing that the means by which self-defense is carried out is of utmost significance.

Despite these calls for a cease-fire, some leaders, such as U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, have refrained from explicitly demanding a halt to the bombings.

In a meeting aimed at preparing for the next EU elections, center-left parties in Europe failed to reach a unanimous decision regarding the pressing issue of a cease-fire.

Q: What is the current situation in Gaza?

A: Gaza is currently experiencing escalated violence as Israel continues to bombard the region.

Q: Why are global organizations demanding a cease-fire?

A: Global organizations are demanding a cease-fire due to the alarming attacks on hospitals and other civilian facilities, highlighting the need for the safety and well-being of civilians, particularly in medical settings.

Q: Why is Al-Shifa Hospital significant?

A: Al-Shifa Hospital is one of the largest hospitals in Gaza and plays a crucial role in providing healthcare services, including emergency and surgical care as well as maternity and outpatient care.

