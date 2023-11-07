Israel Readies for Ground Assault as Gaza Conflict Escalates

Israel is making preparations for a ground assault on the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip following a series of attacks on Israeli territory. The Israeli government has vowed to eliminate Hamas in retaliation for their recent rampage in Israeli towns. The attacks resulted in the deaths of both civilians and Israeli hostages. Israel has responded with intense bombardment, putting Gaza under siege and causing significant destruction.

In the early hours of Sunday, the expected ground assault had not yet begun. Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh to work with regional allies and prevent the escalation of the conflict. Gaza authorities reported over 2,300 deaths, including many children, and nearly 10,000 wounded. Rescue workers continue to search for survivors amidst the ongoing air raids.

Israel has also issued a warning to Hezbollah, a neighboring militant group in Lebanon, not to initiate a second front. An Israeli official has accused Iran of trying to open such a front by deploying weapons in or through Syria. Tensions between Israel and Iran have been escalating, with Iran supporting both Hamas and Hezbollah.

World leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden, have urged against any further escalation of the conflict. International organizations and aid groups have called for calm and for Israel to allow humanitarian assistance into Gaza. Russia has requested a vote on a draft resolution in the U.N. Security Council that seeks a humanitarian ceasefire and condemns violence against civilians and terrorism.

The situation remains tense, with the risk of wider conflict looming. The international community continues to call for dialogue and peaceful resolution, ensuring the safety and well-being of all civilians involved.