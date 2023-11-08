Title: Unraveling the Maze: The Complex Web of Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran

Amidst the chaos of the deadly attack on Israel by Hamas, a multi-dimensional conspiracy is slowly being unraveled. While the eyes of the world were fixated on the shocking assault, one man loomed in the shadows, playing a pivotal role in the coordination between Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran. His name is Saleh al-Arouri, and his connections span across three notorious entities.

The attack, which surpassed everyone’s expectations, was not a mere demonstration of Hamas’ capabilities. Instead, it showcased the imprint of significant external support. Intelligence officials, past and present, have identified Arouri as the link that ties together Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran. Although the precise extent of his involvement in the attack remains unknown, the presence of these three designated terrorist entities collaborating is a growing concern.

The consequences of this unholy alliance pose a threat to regional stability and global security. Iran’s heavy involvement in training, financing, and equipping the likes of Hamas is a significant cause for alarm. The technology utilized in the attacks is suspected to have originated in Tehran and made its way through Beirut before reaching the Gaza Strip. Operating within this triangle, Saleh al-Arouri plays a crucial role, facilitating the flow of support and lending his expertise to this malevolent coalition.

Arouri’s terror connections reach far and wide. As a founding commander of the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ military wing, he orchestrated the deadly assault on Israel. Despite being subjected to years of U.S. sanctions and carrying a hefty State Department bounty on his head, Arouri has managed to navigate the region, forging alliances with notorious terrorists such as the late Qasem Soleimani of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Israel, fully aware of the threat posed by this well-connected mastermind, has intensified its efforts to bring him to justice. However, capturing or eliminating him will be no easy feat. Arouri remains a shadowy figure, constantly evading the watchful eyes of international authorities.

As the world grapples with the aftermath of Hamas’ deadly attack, it is imperative to understand the complex web that enabled this act of terror. Arouri’s intricate involvement serves as a stark reminder of the dangerous liaisons and shifting alliances that threaten the fragile peace in the Middle East. It is only by dismantling these networks and apprehending figures like Arouri that the region can hope to find lasting tranquility.