Gaza Aid Trucks Struggle to Reach Gaza as Conflict Resumes

Aid trucks headed to Gaza have been left stranded near the Egypt-Gaza border as Israel resumes its military campaign. Truck drivers are concerned about further delays in the delivery process, which had briefly sped up during a weeklong truce. Egyptian security sources and a Red Crescent official have confirmed that aid and fuel trucks are no longer entering Gaza from Egypt.

The resumption of fighting has raised doubts about the continuation of aid delivery, which UN officials have described as “catastrophic.” The spokesperson for the Rafah border crossing confirmed that trucks carrying vital aid, fuel, and cooking gas are unable to enter Gaza due to the Israeli bombardment.

Rafah has been the only entry point for aid into Gaza since Israel initiated its campaign in response to an incursion and the capture of hostages by the Palestinian armed group Hamas. The Ministry of Health in Gaza has appealed for the opening of the Rafah crossing, highlighting the severe humanitarian crisis.

Currently, only three hospitals are operational in Gaza, and they lack the capacity to accommodate a large number of patients. The shortage of beds is exacerbating the challenges faced by medics as they struggle to care for patients.

Since October 7, more than 15,000 Palestinians have lost their lives in Gaza. In Israel, the official death toll from the October 7 attack stands at approximately 1,200.

During the recent truce, international flights arrived at El Arish airport in Sinai, delivering aid, while truck convoys transported supplies from Cairo. However, the system in place for aid trucks required them to drive for inspection at the Al-Awja and Nitzana crossings on the Egypt-Israel border before returning to Rafah, resulting in significant bottlenecks.

A small increase in aid was observed during the truce, but it remained far less than what is needed for Gaza’s 2.3 million residents, many of whom have been displaced by the war. Egyptian truck drivers faced lengthy delays during the inspection and scanning of goods supervised by Israeli security at Al-Awja.

The United Nations has been advocating for the opening of the Karem Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) crossing near Rafah, which previously handled large quantities of goods. However, Israel has refused, fearing that aid could end up in the hands of Hamas.

Before the war, as many as 500 trucks would enter Gaza daily through various crossings, but during the truce, only around 200 trucks were allowed entry. Despite the increase, it is still not enough to meet the urgent needs of the population.

Egyptian truck drivers have faced challenges unloading their supplies at Rafah, often experiencing fuel shortages or bombardments that interrupt the delivery process. Although some trucks were able to drive directly from the Egyptian side into Gaza during the truce, the recent escalation of conflict has again caused significant delays.

Truck driver Saleh Ebada, who has been waiting for inspections for eight days, expects to be stuck for even longer due to the security clearance process. The waiting time is further prolonged by the large number of trucks awaiting clearance at Al-Awja.

FAQs

