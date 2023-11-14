New Drama Unfolds as Gaurav Gogoi Takes the Stage in Parliament

In an unexpected turn of events, high drama ensued in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday as Gaurav Gogoi took the spotlight instead of Rahul Gandhi to initiate the discussion on the no-confidence motion. The sudden change in the lineup raised eyebrows and led to heated exchanges between the Congress and BJP.

Gogoi, in his opening statement, hinted at leaked information from a closed-door meeting between Congress floor managers and the Speaker. Rather than quoting him directly, he suggested that the Speaker had multiple meetings with the Prime Minister, challenging the Congress member to substantiate his claims. Home Minister Amit Shah demanded proof and emphasized the seriousness of such allegations.

The Speaker, Om Birla, intervened to caution Gogoi about making false statements and urged him to stick to the truth. Congress, on the other hand, defended their trust in the Speaker’s office to maintain confidentiality.

Sources revealed that initially, Rahul Gandhi was positioned at the top of the speakers’ list, which included 19 names. However, shortly thereafter, a revised list excluded Gandhi’s name. Political observers speculated that Gogoi, being from Assam, was strategically chosen as the opening speaker due to the opposition’s emphasis on the situation in Manipur. Additionally, Rahul was not a member when the motion of no-confidence was initiated.

As Gogoi began his address, parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi expressed disappointment over the last-minute change, highlighting the anticipation to hear Rahul’s perspective. Joshi questioned the sudden alteration and urged for clarification.

In response, Gogoi drew a parallel by mentioning that discussions between the Speaker and Prime Minister are not disclosed. This led to further debate between the two sides. Adhir Ranjan Choudhary, the leader of Congress in the House, added a touch of humor, remarking that Congress had cleverly caught BJP off guard.

The unfolding of events in Parliament continues to captivate the nation, underscoring the intricacies and strategies involved in political discourse.