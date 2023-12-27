Gaston Glock: The Legacy of a Visionary Entrepreneur

Renowned Austrian gun engineer and entrepreneur, Gaston Glock, recently passed away at the remarkable age of 94, leaving behind a legacy that has shaped the firearms industry. The news of his demise was announced on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, by his company, marking the end of an era.

Gaston Glock embarked on his entrepreneurial journey in 1963 when he founded his weapons company in Deutsch-Wagram, Lower Austria. Since then, his company has rapidly expanded, establishing branches across the globe. Today, Glock enjoys an impressive market share of nearly 65% in the United States, solidifying its position as a trusted and preferred choice for handguns.

With profound foresight, Gaston Glock steered his company to unprecedented heights, culminating in the internationally acclaimed Glock Perfection. Until his last days, he remained actively involved in shaping the strategic direction of the Glock group of companies and empowering its employees.

Aside from his contributions to the firearms industry, Gaston Glock’s life took an unexpected turn through his second marriage to Kathrin, a woman over 50 years younger. This union led Glock to immerse himself in the world of horses, forging connections that would elevate his involvement in equestrian sports.

The couple married in 2011 and soon after, they signed a ground-breaking 10-year contract with renowned equestrian figures: Edward Gal, Hans Peter Minderhoud, and Nicole Werner. This collaboration materialized in the creation of the prestigious Glock Horse Performance Center in Oosterbeek, which continues to serve as a base for these talented individuals to this day, operating as free agents.

Gaston Glock’s passion for horses extended beyond the Netherlands, as he also established a stable in Austria. Initially managed by Marcel Schoenmakers until 2014, this facility further solidified his commitment to promoting equestrian excellence.

Throughout the past decade, Glock supported Gal and Minderhoud with a steady stream of remarkable horses, including Undercover, Voice, Zonik, Dream Boy, Total U.S., and Romanov. These equestrian partnerships flourished, with the couple consistently representing the Netherlands in various competitions. Their last joint appearance was at the prestigious 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo, proudly showcasing their skill and dedication.

Sources: Forbes, Equestrian News