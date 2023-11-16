Tragedy Strikes as Gas Station Explosion Claims Lives and Devastates Dagestan Region

At least 35 individuals tragically lost their lives and numerous others suffered injuries in a catastrophic incident at a gas station in the southern Russian republic of Dagestan. The devastating incident occurred when a fire erupted at a car repair shop, subsequently engulfing the nearby fuel station on the outskirts of Dagestan’s capital, Makhachkala, as confirmed by local authorities and Russia’s emergency situations ministry.

Heartbreakingly, among the casualties were several children, according to Sergey Melikov, the head of the Dagestan republic, with three bodies recovered from the wreckage, as reported by state media agency TASS. The injury toll, initially stated as 102 by Melikov, was revised to 80 by the Russian ministry of health, as revealed by TASS.

In response to the emergency, the emergency ministry promptly dispatched a specialized aircraft to transport the wounded to hospitals in Moscow for urgent medical attention. Meanwhile, dedicated search and rescue operations to locate potential survivors continued throughout the night, with emergency workers tirelessly sifting through the debris, as disclosed by TASS.

The tragic incident has led to the Russia’s Investigative Committee initiating a criminal investigation, reported state media agency RIA Novosti. In the wake of this heart-wrenching event, Russian President Vladimir Putin conveyed his deepest condolences to the families and friends affected by the explosion at the gas station in Makhachkala, emphasizing his sincere hopes for a swift recovery for all the victims, according to a statement issued by the Kremlin.

Highlighting the significance of the disaster, Abdulmuslim Abdulmuslimov, the head of government in Dagestan, personally visited the site of the incident in Makhachkala on Tuesday. In honor of the lives lost, the Dagestan government has declared Tuesday as a day of mourning, as reported by TASS.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What caused the gas station explosion in Dagestan?

The explosion resulted from a fire that originated at a neighboring car repair shop and rapidly spread to the gas station.

2. How many people lost their lives in the incident?

Tragically, at least 35 individuals lost their lives in the gas station explosion.

3. Were any children among the victims?

Yes, several children were among those who lost their lives.

4. How many people were injured in the incident?

A total of 80 people were reported to have sustained injuries as a result of the explosion.

5. Has any action been taken by the authorities?

The Russian Investigative Committee has launched a criminal investigation into the incident, and President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to the affected families and friends.

(Source: CNN.com)