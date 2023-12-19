In the desolate winter landscape of southern Ukraine, the front lines that were once filled with hope for a summer breakthrough have become a grim reminder of Russia’s resurgence and the mounting losses faced by Kyiv. Ukrainian soldiers, who requested anonymity due to security concerns, shed light on the harrowing experiences they face daily as they battle against Russian forces.

Amidst the chaos, a Russian drone strikes a gas fuel tank near a trench, leaving one soldier injured. With the lack of available transportation, evacuation becomes impossible, and the soldier’s fate is sealed. These incidents are not isolated – four soldiers lost their lives that day, with approximately 50 casualties reported in the area that week alone.

Adding to the despair, Ukrainian soldiers confront waves of Russian recruits, many of whom are former convicts, equipped with proper training, armor, and even alleged drug enhancements to bolster their aggression. Drone footage captured by the Ukrainian soldiers reveals a chilling sight – an injured Russian soldier wearing a ghoulish smile despite having his legs severed. It is amidst this backdrop that the defenders of besieged Ukrainian trenches are forced to fight.

The Ukrainian soldiers also expose another terrifying tactic employed by the Russians – the use of gas as a weapon. Drones drop caustic and flammable gas onto Ukrainian lines, creating panic among the soldiers before conventional shelling or further drone attacks follow. Ukrainian combat medics have recorded nine incidents in recent weeks, resulting in at least one fatality. The gas responsible for these attacks is a form of CS gas, a riot control agent commonly known as tear gas.

CS gas irritates the eyes, nose, mouth, lungs, and skin, temporarily incapacitating its victims. The United Nations’ Chemical Weapons Convention prohibits its use in warfare. While sporadic reports of Russian soldiers using gas have emerged, the frequent use of gas around Orikhiv has raised alarm bells. Survivors of these gas attacks describe the harrowing experience of being blinded and unable to breathe as they desperately tried to escape the burning trenches.

The alleged use of chemical agents on the battlefield demonstrates the brutality and disregard for international conventions that characterize Russia’s renewed fight for lost territories. Despite Ukraine’s initial hopes for significant advances, the reality on the ground reveals a different narrative. The Ukrainian soldiers also highlight the irony of the Russian forces’ misuse of their attack drones, likening them to mere toys in the hands of inexperienced operators.

As Russia’s presence on the frontlines continues to grow, Ukrainian soldiers find themselves facing disconcerting odds. However, their resilience in the face of adversity remains unwavering, as they strive to protect the minor gains they have made and defend their homeland against an onslaught that seems relentless.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is CS gas?

CS gas, also known as tear gas, is a riot control agent. It is a chemical compound that irritates the eyes, nose, mouth, lungs, and skin, rendering people temporarily unable to function. The use of riot control agents in warfare is prohibited under the United Nations’ Chemical Weapons Convention.

2. How does gas impact soldiers on the battlefield?

When deployed on the battlefield, gas can cause extreme panic, forcing soldiers to abandon their positions and become more vulnerable to subsequent attacks. It can also lead to physical injuries, including burns and welts, as well as severe respiratory distress.

Sources:

US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: https://www.cdc.gov/niosh/ershdb/emergencyresponsecard_29750032.html