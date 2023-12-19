China’s Deadliest Earthquake in Years: Devastation and Urgent Rescue Efforts

At least 127 people have lost their lives in a powerful earthquake that struck Gansu province in northwest China. The 6.2 magnitude quake, the deadliest in the country in years, hit the mountainous region on Monday night, causing widespread destruction and shaking neighboring Qinghai province.

Rescue operations are underway, with thousands of workers dispatched to the affected area by Chinese President Xi Jinping. The region, already one of the poorest and most diverse in China, is facing sub-zero temperatures, hindering relief efforts.

The survivors have described the horrifying experience of being thrown around like “tossed by surging waves” and have shared their accounts of fleeing their homes in a desperate bid for safety. With many buildings damaged and roads destroyed by landslides, the situation remains critical.

Local officials in Jishishan county, the hardest-hit area in Gansu province, blame poor building quality for the extensive damage, as many homes in the villages are old and made of clay. The remote region, situated between the Tibetan and Loess plateaus and bordering Mongolia, is of great cultural significance, home to various Chinese Muslim groups.

China is located in a seismically active region where multiple tectonic plates meet, making it particularly prone to earthquakes. In recent years, the country has witnessed devastating earthquakes, such as the one in Sichuan province in 2008, which claimed the lives of 87,000 people.

As rescue teams battle freezing temperatures, disrupted power and water supplies, and limited time, efforts are focused on search and rescue operations, providing timely medical treatment, and minimizing casualties. However, the number of casualties is expected to rise as rescue workers dig deeper into the rubble.

