China’s Deadliest Quake in 13 Years Leaves Devastation and Loss of Life

A powerful earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale struck Gansu province in north-west China, resulting in the deaths of at least 126 people and leaving over 700 injured. This tragic event marks the country’s deadliest earthquake in 13 years.

The quake, which occurred at midnight on Monday, shook the mountainous region, causing widespread destruction in Gansu province and its neighboring Qinghai province. The freezing temperatures in the area, with reports of -13 degrees Celsius, further compounded the challenges faced by survivors.

President Xi Jinping has swiftly responded to the disaster by dispatching thousands of rescue workers to the affected region. The remote area of Gansu is known for its poverty and diverse population.

Reports and footage on state media platforms and social media revealed entire villages torn apart by the quake, along with collapsed buildings and houses. Residents, forced to flee their homes, sought refuge in makeshift evacuation camps where they huddled around fires to keep warm.

Survivors described the terrifying sensation of being tossed by surging waves as they rushed to evacuate their apartments. One survivor, Mr. Qin, recounted the panic and urgency of descending 16 floors with his family in a single breath.

Local officials in Jishishan county, the hardest-hit area in Gansu province, reported significant damage to more than 5,000 buildings. The poor quality of these structures, many of them old and constructed with clay, is being identified as one of the reasons for the widescale destruction.

Gansu province, situated between the Tibetan and Loess plateaus and bordering Mongolia, is not only economically deprived but also home to various ethnic groups, including the Hui, Bonan, Dongxiang, and Salar people.

The impact of the earthquake on local communities has been severe. Power and water supplies have been disrupted, impeding rescue efforts, and making the situation even more dire. Given the sub-zero temperatures, rescuers race against time to save lives.

China, located in a region where multiple tectonic plates converge, is prone to earthquakes. The Gansu earthquake marks the deadliest in China since the devastating 2010 quake in Yushu, Qinghai province, which claimed nearly 2,700 lives.

As the nation mourns the loss of lives and assesses the extent of the damage, President Xi Jinping has called for all possible efforts to rescue survivors, provide timely medical attention, and minimize casualties.

FAQ:

Q: How severe was the earthquake?

A: The earthquake measured 6.2 on the Richter scale according to Chinese authorities, while the US Geological Survey recorded a magnitude of 5.9.

Q: What was the cause of the widescale damage?

A: Poor building quality, particularly in the villages where many structures are old and made of clay, contributed to the extensive damage.

Q: How has the freezing temperature affected the rescue efforts?

A: The sub-zero temperatures have made it challenging for rescue workers to reach survivors and deliver immediate assistance.

Q: Has the province experienced earthquakes before?

A: Yes, China is situated in a seismically active region, and earthquakes are not uncommon. The Gansu earthquake is the deadliest the country has seen in 13 years.

Q: What is being done to help the affected communities?

A: President Xi Jinping has ordered the deployment of thousands of rescue workers to the region to carry out search and rescue operations, provide medical treatment, and assist in minimizing casualties.

Q: How does this earthquake compare to previous ones in China?

A: The Gansu earthquake is the deadliest China has experienced since the devastating 2010 quake in Yushu, Qinghai province, which claimed nearly 2,700 lives.

