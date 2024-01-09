Ecuador Faces Heightened Security Concerns as Notorious Gang Leader Escapes Prison

Ecuador’s President, Daniel Noboa, has declared a state of emergency for the country after the dramatic prison break of notorious gang leader José Adolfo Macías Villamar, also known as “Fito.” This escape has heightened security fears and raised concerns about the ongoing criminal turf war that plagues the nation.

According to authorities, Fito escaped from a prison in Guayaquil, a coastal city, on Sunday. To apprehend him, over 3,000 police officers and members of the armed forces have been deployed in a search operation, as announced by the government.

In response to this situation, President Noboa has declared a state of emergency that will be in effect for 60 days. The state of emergency includes a nightly curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. and grants security forces the necessary political and legal support to take action.

President Noboa stated in a video announcement, “The time is over when drug trafficking convicts, hitmen, and organized crime dictate to the government what to do.” These measures are aimed at addressing the security concerns and maintaining control over the prison system, which has been a source of ongoing problems in recent years.

Ecuador, once known as an “island of peace,” has faced a rise in violence and a deteriorating security situation. This is evident by the high-profile assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio in recent months. President Noboa, who comes from a prominent family in the banana industry, took office in November with a mandate to address these pressing issues.

Ecuador’s geographical location and ports have made it a significant transit point for cocaine trafficking. Its dollarized economy also makes it an attractive location for money laundering operations. Fito, who was sentenced in 2011 to 34 years in prison for crimes including drug trafficking and murder, is a key player in these criminal networks.

Furthermore, analysts have highlighted the involvement of international syndicates such as Mexican cartels, Brazilian urban gangs, and Albanian mafia cells in Ecuadorian gangs like the Choneros. This collaboration fuels the ongoing conflict within the country.

Authorities have accused the Choneros of controlling Ecuador’s main prisons, which have become hotspots of violence. Overcrowded and under-controlled, these prisons allow inmates to exert influence and run criminal networks from behind bars.

Following Fito’s escape, incidents were reported in at least six prisons across different provinces, indicating the extent of the Choneros’ reach and the challenges faced by security forces.

With Ecuador on high alert, the government is taking decisive actions to restore order and tackle the criminal underworld. The state of emergency, combined with increased deployment of security forces, aims to address the pressing challenges and ensure the safety of the nation.

