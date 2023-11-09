Powerful Gang Attacks Parishioners in Haiti, Highlighting Escalating Violence

A horrifying incident unfolded recently in Haiti as a powerful gang unleashed a violent attack on a group of parishioners led by a pastor. The parishioners, armed with machetes, were marching through the outskirts of the capital city, Port-au-Prince, with the intention of ridding the area of gang members. The attack, captured in real-time by journalists at the scene, resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries.

Marie Yolène Gilles, director of the human rights group Fondasyon Je Klere, conveyed the gravity of the situation, stating that she watched the distressing events unfold online. Hundreds of individuals from a local church bravely marched through Canaan, a makeshift town established by survivors of the devastating 2010 earthquake. However, the exact number of casualties in the attack has not yet been confirmed.

The rise of powerful gangs in Haiti has been a growing concern since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in July 2021. It is estimated that these gangs now exert control over up to 80% of Port-au-Prince. The group responsible for the attack in Canaan is led by an individual known as “Jeff” and is believed to have affiliations with the notorious “5 Seconds” gang.

Gédéon Jean, the director of Haiti’s Center for Analysis and Research in Human Rights, also witnessed the harrowing incident unfold online. He expressed his intention to request an investigation by the Ministry of Justice, further criticizing the pastor’s allegedly irresponsible actions for putting the lives of the parishioners at risk.

The escalating violence in Haiti is exemplified by the staggering statistics provided by the United Nations. From January 1 to August 15, over 2,400 people were reported killed, with more than 950 kidnappings and 902 injuries recorded. These numbers highlight the urgent need for effective measures to address the persistent issue of gang violence.

In response to the relentless surge in violence, Haitians organized a movement known as “bwa kale” in April. This violent uprising specifically targets suspected gang members and has resulted in the deaths of over 350 people. In an effort to combat the worsening situation, the Haitian government sought the immediate deployment of a foreign armed force in October. The government of Kenya has offered to lead a multinational force and has been actively engaging in reconnaissance missions in Haiti.

Acknowledging the severity of the situation, the United States has pledged to introduce a resolution at the UN Security Council that would authorize Kenya to take action in curbing the escalating gang violence. With these developments, it is crucial for Haiti and the international community to come together and devise comprehensive strategies to ensure the safety and well-being of the Haitian people.