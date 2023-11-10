FAQs about FT.com Trial and Subscription

Are you interested in trying out FT.com and want to know more about the trial and subscription? Here are some frequently asked questions to help you understand what is included in the trial and what happens at the end.

What is included in my trial?

During your trial, you will have complete digital access to FT.com, offering you a wealth of global news, analysis, and expert opinion. You will have access to everything in both of our Standard Digital and Premium Digital packages. Our Standard Digital package provides comprehensive news coverage, while our Premium Digital package includes additional features such as our premier business column, Lex, and 15 curated newsletters covering key business themes with original, in-depth reporting. For a full comparison of Standard and Premium Digital, click here.

What happens at the end of my trial?

If you do nothing, you will be automatically enrolled in our premium digital monthly subscription plan, which costs $69 per month and provides complete access to FT.com. However, for cost savings, you have the flexibility to change your plan at any time during the trial period. You can visit the “Settings & Account” section to choose a different subscription plan. As an alternative, you can also choose to pay annually and save 20% on your premium access at the end of the trial.

Additionally, if you feel that our Standard Digital package fulfills your needs, you can downgrade to that plan. Standard Digital offers robust journalistic content and is a popular choice among many users. You can compare the features of Standard and Premium Digital here.

Any changes you make to your subscription or trial plan will become effective at the end of the trial period, allowing you to retain full access for four weeks, even if you choose to downgrade or cancel.

When can I cancel?

You have the freedom to change or cancel your subscription or trial at any time online. Simply log into the “Settings & Account” section and select the “Cancel” option on the right-hand side. Rest assured that you can still enjoy your subscription benefits until the end of your current billing period.

What forms of payment can I use?

We offer support for credit card, debit card, and PayPal payments. This gives you the convenience to choose the payment method that suits you best.

For any additional questions or clarifications, please do not hesitate to contact our customer support team.