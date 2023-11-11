Cyberattack on Leading International Bank Highlights Ongoing Threat to Financial System

In a stunning turn of events, the Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd.’s US unit fell victim to a cyberattack, interrupting its ability to process significant volumes of US Treasury trades. The attack, suspected to be the work of the criminal group Lockbit, has raised concerns about the vulnerability of financial systems and the potential for a major disruption.

The incident forced ICBC to resort to a unique workaround to settle the trades. Messenger services were employed to deliver the required settlement information on a USB stick, highlighting the urgency of the situation and the need to minimize the damage caused by the attack. As a result of the disruption, market participants, including banks, brokerages, and market-makers, were left uncertain about the timeline for the restoration of normal operations.

The cyberattack was executed by Lockbit, a criminal organization thought to have ties to Russia. The group’s extensive hacking activities have been linked to high-profile targets such as Boeing Co., ION Trading UK, and the UK’s Royal Mail. The attack on ICBC demonstrates the potential for cybercriminals to inflict significant harm on major financial institutions.

Bank leaders and government regulators have long been aware of the threat posed by cyberattacks to the financial system. Even brief disruptions like this one serve as a reminder of the need for improved cybersecurity measures. Large banks worldwide are now likely to ramp up their defenses in response to the ICBC attack.

According to reports, ransomware attacks increased by 95% in the first three quarters of this year compared to the same period in 2022.

