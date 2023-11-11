The Enchanting CasaGallareta: A Harmonious Union of Architecture and Nature

Discover the mesmerizing CasaGallareta, a breathtaking architectural project nestled in the heart of the Patagonian wilderness. Designed by the visionary duo of architects, María Ayelén Olivieri Martinez and Juan Segundo Diaz Dopazo, this boutique-scale tourist complex stands as a testament to their commitment to organic and joyful architecture.

With its completion scheduled for 2023, CasaGallareta is a marvel that seamlessly blends into its natural surroundings. Located in Villa la Angostura, Patagonia, this 250m² project is situated in a native forest, surrounded by Coihue and Arrayán trees, and offers stunning views of the tranquil Lake Correntoso.

The primary objective of CasaGallareta was to establish an architectural language that would harmonize with the forest without disrupting its natural beauty. Rather than clear-cutting the area, the architects opted for a design approach that coexists with the existing vegetation and enhances the connection between the interior living spaces and the surrounding forest.

The design consists of a series of landscape cabins for two and three people, seamlessly integrated into the forest. Each cabin forms a monospace, with strategically placed windows that provide panoramic views and blur the boundaries between indoors and outdoors. This creates an immersive experience for guests, allowing them to feel as though they are part of the forest while also ensuring privacy among the different cabins.

To ensure a captivating exterior appearance, the architects employed the traditional Japanese technique of “Shou Sugi Ban,” where the surface of the wooden planks is charred to create a unique texture. This, combined with the use of materials such as Lapacho wood, glass, black zinguería, and exposed concrete, creates a stunning contrast against the lush greenery and pristine white snow.

Inside the cabins, a light wood called Guatambú was used for the walls, creating a sense of warmth and spaciousness. The use of this noble material not only adds aesthetic value but also speeds up the construction process due to its large size. All the interior furniture is crafted from the same wood, promoting a seamless and minimalist appearance.

CasaGallareta embodies the architects’ passion for creating architecture that encapsulates the spirit of the surrounding environment. It showcases their innovative thinking, meticulous attention to detail, and commitment to sustainable design. The result is a remarkable retreat that immerses guests in the beauty of Patagonia while offering a harmonious and unforgettable experience.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Can I visit CasaGallareta?

CasaGallareta is a private establishment, designed for the exclusive use of its guests. While you cannot visit the property without prior arrangement, you can experience its beauty through photographs and descriptions.

2. Is CasaGallareta eco-friendly?

Yes, CasaGallareta exemplifies sustainable design principles. It was built with a minimal impact on the natural environment, utilizing materials and construction techniques that promote energy efficiency and low maintenance.

3. How can I make a reservation at CasaGallareta?

For inquiries regarding reservations or to learn more about CasaGallareta, please visit their official website example.com.