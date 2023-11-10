The Wider Regional Forces at Play in Israel’s Next Phase of Operation

With Israel preparing for the next phase of its operation, there are larger regional forces at play that could influence its actions. While Israel’s defense minister emphasizes the importance of a multilateral operation in the air, ground, and sea, there are other factors that may influence Israel’s strategy. The United States, for example, plays a key role in encouraging Israel to wait and deterring Hezbollah from further attacks, as Iran continues to use proxies to threaten US forces.

Israel’s air force has been actively targeting Hamas in Gaza, with hundreds of targets struck overnight. These targets include operational command centers, military compounds, observation posts, and tunnels housing Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists. The IDF is also contending with anti-tank missile threats, striking mortar and anti-tank launch posts in an effort to shape the battlefield and pave the way for future operations.

While Israel focuses its efforts on Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon has been escalating attacks, using drones to try to infiltrate Israel from the sea. Although such incidents are rare, they highlight the ongoing threats Israel faces from multiple fronts. Additionally, there have been instances of anti-tank fire, rockets, mortars, and small arms fire from Lebanon.

In the midst of this complex situation, the IDF has been eliminating terrorist commanders in Gaza, disrupting their air operations, training facilities, and logistics. The goal is to ultimately dismantle Hamas and its infrastructure. However, the challenges are immense, with Hamas firing over 7,000 rockets and claiming over 5,000 casualties in Gaza since the war began.

As Israel plans for the next phase of its operation, it is important to consider the regional dynamics and the potential influence they may have. It is a delicate balancing act of military strategy, diplomatic efforts, and understanding the complex threat landscape. Only time will tell how these factors will shape Israel’s next moves and ultimately bring stability to the region.