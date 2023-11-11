Israeli Defense Minister: Gaza, a Haven for Terrorists

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant delivered a powerful message in a televised address to the nation, highlighting the dangerous reality of Gaza as a haven for terrorists. With Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar hiding in his bunker, completely disconnected from his surroundings, the entire Gaza Strip has become a terrorism base.

Minister Gallant expressed his firm stance that there will be no humanitarian pauses until the Israelis held hostage are safely returned. The IDF Southern Command chief, Maj. Gen. Yaron Finkelman, added that they are currently operating against Hamas in the heart of Gaza city, marking a significant shift in strategy after several decades.

Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, IDF spokesman, emphasized that there will be no ceasefire as the military continues its ground offensive against Hamas. The IDF has already struck over 14,000 targets in Gaza, demolishing more than 100 tunnel entrances and capturing thousands of weapons. The Iron Dome air defense system successfully intercepted rockets fired by Gazan terrorists towards Ashdod.

Despite the ongoing conflict, Lt. Col. Richard Hecht, the IDF spokesman to international media, stated that the IDF’s airstrikes have significantly impaired Hamas’ capability to fight back. Hecht presented videos showing secondary explosions of hidden Hamas munitions in civilian areas after Israeli Air Force strikes.

The IDF’s relentless efforts have resulted in the seizure of an extensive arsenal of weapons, including automatic rifles, grenade launchers, heavy machine guns, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs). Additionally, they have captured computers, phones, and maps essential to Hamas’ operations.

As part of their strategy, the IDF is also focusing on humanitarian efforts. Despite facing challenges from Hamas firing near key routes, the IDF aims to bring in humanitarian assistance, move civilians to safer locations in the south, and corner Hamas forces in Gaza City.

Military operations have led to the discovery of tunnels and weapons near prominent landmarks such as a giant Ferris wheel and a university. These findings emphasize the deliberate use of civilian infrastructure by Hamas terrorists for their sinister activities.

In recent days, IDF troops secured a military stronghold belonging to Hamas, unearthing anti-tank missiles, launchers, weapons, and intelligence materials. They also located and destroyed tunnels in a residential area near Sderot. Previously, IDF soldiers averted an attack by Hamas terrorists who had barricaded themselves in a building adjacent to an Al-Quds Hospital.

The IDF’s unwavering commitment is evident in their pursuit to neutralize the terrorist organization. Despite ongoing threats from the north, swift action by the IDF prevented an anti-tank missile attack and retaliated against the sources of fire.

Israeli Defense Minister Gallant, during a briefing with the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, emphasized the country’s determination to achieve three main goals: dismantling Hamas as a military and regime framework, eliminating the security threat to Israeli citizens, and ensuring full freedom of operation for the IDF.

Col. (res.) Itamar Yaar, an expert on national security, commended Israel’s strategic planning and implementation, which has successfully countered terrorist attacks. The Israeli war effort has followed well-prepared plans and included extensive airstrikes and special forces operations.

FAQs

1. What is the current situation in Gaza?

The Israeli Defense Minister and IDF officials have highlighted Gaza as a terrorism base, with Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar hiding in his bunker. The IDF is conducting a ground offensive in the heart of Gaza City, aiming to dismantle Hamas and neutralize terrorist threats.

2. How has the IDF impacted Hamas’ capabilities?

The IDF’s airstrikes have significantly impaired Hamas’ ability to fight back. Videos presented by IDF spokesperson Lt. Col. Richard Hecht showed secondary explosions of Hamas munitions hidden in civilian areas. This has curtailed their capacity to carry out attacks effectively.

3. What weapons have been seized by the IDF?

The IDF has seized a substantial arsenal of weapons, including automatic rifles, grenade launchers, heavy machine guns, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs). These weapons pose a significant threat to Israeli security and have been captured to neutralize Hamas’ operations.

4. How is the IDF prioritizing humanitarian efforts?

Despite the ongoing conflict, the IDF is committed to humanitarian efforts. They aim to bring in assistance, relocate civilians to safer areas, and corner Hamas forces in Gaza City. Efforts are also being made to ensure the safety of civilians amidst the military operations.

5. What are the IDF’s goals in this conflict?

The IDF has set three main goals: dismantling Hamas as a military and regime framework, eliminating the security threat to Israeli citizens, and ensuring full freedom of operation for the IDF. Israel remains determined to neutralize terrorist organizations and safeguard its citizens.

(Source: JNS)