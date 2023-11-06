Proposed Legislation Seeks to Prevent Nepotism in U.S. Government

In an effort to combat potential corruption and conflicts of interest within the U.S. executive branch, House China Committee Chairman Mike Gallagher is introducing a bill called the “Deterring Attempts at Dirty Deals by Youngsters Act” or the “DADDY Act.” This bill aims to block immediate family members of officials within the executive branch from working for certain foreign companies.

The bill specifically targets family members of the president, vice president, and cabinet officials, ensuring that individuals like sons, daughters, sisters, brothers, and in-laws cannot hold positions on the boards of foreign companies while their family member holds office. Immediate family members of other high-ranking officials such as the secretaries of State, Treasury, Defense, and various other departments would also be included in this restriction.

Under the proposed legislation, immediate family is defined as a spouse, child, mother, father, sibling, grandchild, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, as well as adopted and step relatives. The bill would primarily focus on companies in countries that are considered adversarial to the United States. However, exemptions would be allowed for companies from NATO countries, members of the Five Eyes Alliance (Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States), as well as Japan, South Korea, and Israel.

If passed, violations of this law would result in fines of up to $250,000, a maximum prison sentence of five years, or both.

The introduction of this bill comes at a time when the House is undergoing an impeachment inquiry against President Biden and when House Republicans are investigating the overseas business dealings of the Biden family. These investigations have shed light on the Biden family’s financial activities, revealing that they received over $24 million from foreign countries between 2014 and 2019.

By prohibiting immediate family members of high-ranking officials from working for certain foreign companies, this legislation aims to prevent potential conflicts of interest and the exploitation of political influence for personal financial gain. If successful, the bill could significantly impact the way family members of government officials engage in business activities, promoting greater transparency and accountability within the U.S. government.