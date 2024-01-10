Gabriel Attal: France’s Trailblazing Prime Minister

In a groundbreaking milestone for France, Gabriel Attal has been appointed as the nation’s youngest ever prime minister and the first openly gay individual to hold the position. At the age of 34, Attal takes over from Élisabeth Borne, who resigned on Monday.

With a message of optimism and determination, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his confidence in Attal, stating, “I know I can count on your energy and commitment.” This historic appointment echoes the spirit of 2017 when Macron, the youngest president in French history, assumed office.

Attal, during a ceremony, emphasized the importance of perceiving this landmark event as a symbol of boldness, progress, and above all, confidence in the youth. He expressed his dedication to prioritizing security and promoting values of authority and respect for others as prime minister.

Additionally, Attal pledged to enhance public services, including schools and the healthcare system, while also advocating for more effective immigration control.

As one of the most prominent LGBTQ politicians in France, Attal has carved a path of success in the political arena. Having started as an advisor in the health ministry, he later joined Macron’s political movement in 2016, leaving the Socialists behind.

Attal quickly garnered attention for his debating skills and rose to become a member of parliament in 2017. Throughout his career, he held several important roles, such as being a government spokesperson during the pandemic and serving as the education minister starting in 2023.

As the education minister, Attal took significant steps to uphold secularism in schools. He banned abayas, long robes worn predominantly by Muslim women, citing their potential to challenge the principle of secularism. Attal also championed anti-bullying campaigns and advocated for school uniforms, drawing from his own personal experience of being bullied in his school days.

In his personal life, Attal is in a civil partnership with Stéphane Sejourné, a member of the European Parliament since 2019. Attal courageously came out as gay in 2018, following an incident in which a former school acquaintance exposed his sexual orientation shortly after he assumed a ministerial role.

With Attal at the helm, France enters a new era of progressive leadership, breaking barriers and embracing diversity. The appointment of the youngest and first openly gay prime minister signals a momentous step forward for the country, inspiring a sense of hope and confidence among the younger generation.

