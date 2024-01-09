Meet Gabriel Attal: France’s New Prime Minister

Gabriel Attal, a 34-year-old rising star in French politics, has been appointed as France’s new prime minister. This historic appointment by President Emmanuel Macron makes Attal the youngest-ever prime minister in the country’s history and the first openly gay man to hold this position. Attal’s appointment marks a significant milestone for LGBTQ representation in politics worldwide.

Before becoming prime minister, Attal served as the French education minister and national youth minister. During his tenure, he made headlines by implementing a ban on the wearing of the abaya in French public schools and actively addressed the issue of bullying in schools. Attal has been a key member of Macron’s Renaissance Party and has also held positions as the government spokesman and minister of public works and public accounts.

As prime minister, Attal will be responsible for forming a new government and pushing forward Macron’s policy agenda. This appointment comes after the resignation of Elisabeth Borne, the first female prime minister in three decades, who faced challenges during her tenure, including unpopular retirement reforms and civil unrest.

With Attal’s appointment, Macron hopes to reinvigorate his government’s popularity, as opinion polls have shown a decline in support for the current administration. The upcoming European elections and the Olympics in Paris also add significance to this political reset. Attal is seen as one of the more popular figures within Macron’s government, and his appointment may help boost public opinion.

