Introducing France’s New Prime Minister: Gabriel Attal

Paris – In a historic move, Gabriel Attal, the 34-year-old French education minister, has been appointed as France’s youngest-ever prime minister. President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to appoint Attal reflects his commitment to breathe new life into his government and regain popularity. This landmark appointment also makes Attal the first openly gay man to serve in this position, solidifying his place as one of the world’s most prominent LGBTQ politicians.

Attal’s rapid rise in politics can be attributed to his dedication and achievements within Macron’s Renaissance Party. Since July, Attal has been fulfilling his duties as minister of education and national youth. During this time, he made headlines for imposing a controversial ban on the wearing of the abaya in French public schools and for his work on combatting bullying.

President Macron expressed his confidence in Attal, saying, “I know I can count on your energy and commitment,” in a statement on X. Attal responded with gratitude, thanking Macron for his trust and vowing to “unleash our French potential” and “keep control of our destiny.”

In his speech after his nomination, Attal outlined the country’s priorities, including education, inflation, the liberalization of the French economy, and youth development. He emphasized the significant role of education as “the mother of our battles, the one which must be at the heart of our priorities.” As prime minister, he pledged to dedicate all necessary resources to ensure its success.

Attal’s political journey has seen him transition from the center-left Socialist Party to joining Macron’s centrist movement. While his politics have at times leaned to the right, he maintains a dynamic and adaptive political identity aligned with his boss.

As prime minister, Attal will be responsible for forming a new government and overseeing the advancement of President Macron’s agenda. However, the majority of power still lies with the French presidency.

Attal takes over from Elisabeth Borne, who served as prime minister for 20 tumultuous months characterized by controversial retirement reforms and urban riots triggered by the police shooting of a teenage boy of Algerian descent. At a handover ceremony, Attal commended his predecessor as “a PM of action and courage,” while Borne expressed pride in the work accomplished during her tenure.

Attal’s appointment comes amid a cabinet reshuffle and as Macron’s government faces waning popularity in opinion polls. Looking ahead to the upcoming European elections and Olympics in Paris, President Macron aims to rejuvenate his administration. Attal’s positive public reception indicates that he is well-liked among the French population.

While the far-right leader Marine Le Pen criticizes the cabinet reshuffling as a “childish ballet of ambitions and egos,” the French public eagerly awaits the new government’s initiatives and plans for the future.

