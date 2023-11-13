Gabon’s Former President Ali Bongo Ondimba Released and Authorized to Travel Abroad

The recent military coup in Gabon has resulted in the release of ousted president Ali Bongo Ondimba, who has now been granted permission to travel abroad, according to a spokesperson for the junta. Bongo had been under house arrest since the coup took place in late August.

The spokesperson, Colonel Ulrich Manfoumbi, announced on state television that Bongo is now free to move around due to his state of health. He may choose to travel abroad for medical check-ups if he wishes. Images released by state television show Bongo welcoming Abdou Abarry, the head of the United Nations Regional Office for Central Africa, at his residence in the capital city of Libreville.

Following the coup, Bongo has made few public appearances. In a video that emerged after his overthrow, he was seen appealing to his supporters to “make noise” after being placed on house arrest by military officers.

Bongo, who is 64 years old, suffered a stroke in 2018 and spent several months in Morocco receiving medical treatment, during which questions were raised about his ability to continue serving as president. This led to an unsuccessful coup attempt in 2019. He had been in power for 14 years, taking over from his father Omar Bongo in 2009, and was seeking another term in the disputed elections held last month.

It is important to note that each of Bongo’s elections since 2009 has been marred by allegations of electoral fraud, with some resulting in violent protests against the government. The recent polls, which declared Bongo as the winner, were deemed by the junta as a part of an “outrageously biased electoral process.”

Bongo’s father ruled Gabon for over four decades until his death in 2009. Junta leader General Brice Oligui Nguema, who nullified the election results, criticized Bongo’s regime for holding onto power in violation of democratic principles. Nguema, believed to be Bongo’s cousin and a former bodyguard for his father, now leads the transitional government.

