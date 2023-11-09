Gabon’s Ousted President Released from House Arrest, Raises Questions about His Health

Gabon’s political landscape underwent a major shift last week when a group of mutinous soldiers seized power, leading to the ousting of President Ali Bongo Ondimba. Now, in a surprising turn of events, Bongo has been released from house arrest. However, concerns about his health loom large as the exact state of his condition remains unclear.

The Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions (CTRI), the self-proclaimed military leaders of Gabon, made the announcement on state television, stating that Bongo is now free to move about and travel abroad for medical check-ups. This announcement was accompanied by a video clip of Bongo meeting with Abdou Barry, the head of the United Nations Regional Office for Central Africa, where the deposed president appeared to be limping.

While the details of Bongo’s health are yet to be revealed, this development raises questions about the impact his health could have had on the recent coup. The military junta initiated the coup just hours after Bongo’s controversial reelection for a third term, which was criticized by international observers. They declared the election as fraudulent and swiftly placed Bongo under house arrest.

Since then, the junta has appointed Gen. Brice Oligui Nguema as chairman of the CTRI and president of the transitional government. Nguema has expressed his commitment to improving infrastructure and ensuring a peaceful transition back to civilian rule. However, with Bongo’s release, the dynamics of this transition could potentially shift once again.

Gabon’s coup is one of several that have occurred in West and Central Africa in recent years, further highlighting the instability prevalent in the region. As this oil-rich nation with a population of over 2 million navigates uncertain times, the release of the deposed president and the lingering questions about his health add a new layer of complexity to Gabon’s political landscape.

Whether Bongo’s health will impact the course of events in Gabon is yet to be seen. However, it is clear that the aftermath of the coup and the release of the ousted president have paved the way for continued speculation and uncertainty in this Central African nation.