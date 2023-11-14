The Gabriel Coup: A Turning Point in Gabon’s Political Landscape

In a stunning turn of events, military officers in Gabon have declared a coup d’état, seizing power and detaining President Ali Bongo. This abrupt takeover came just moments after the country’s election body announced Bongo’s victory in a highly contested third term. The military officers, who identify themselves as representatives of the armed forces, appeared on television to declare the cancellation of the election results, closure of borders, and dissolution of state institutions.

This coup marks a significant moment in Gabon’s political landscape, as it puts an end to the Bongo family’s more than 56-year rule. The Gabonese people have taken to the streets of the capital, Libreville, in jubilant celebration of the military’s intervention. However, the African Union and France, Gabon’s former colonial ruler and with military presence in the country, have condemned the coup.

While this coup is specific to Gabon, it is important to note that it is part of a larger trend in West and Central Africa. Since 2020, there have been eight military coups in the region, including recent ones in Niger, Mali, Guinea, Burkina Faso, and Chad. These disturbing developments have eroded the democratic progress made since the 1990s and have raised concerns among foreign powers with strategic interests in the region.

The military officers involved in the coup identify themselves as “The Committee of Transition and the Restoration of Institutions.” They highlight the severe institutional, political, economic, and social crisis facing Gabon and assert that the August 26th election was not credible. Additionally, they claim to have arrested President Bongo’s son, Noureddin Bongo Valentin, and other individuals for corruption and treason.

In the aftermath of the coup, the officers, including Brice Oligui Nguema, expressed their intention to select a leader to head the transitional government through a meeting scheduled for Wednesday. The selection process is expected to involve a collective decision-making process, with ideas and individuals put forward for consideration.

The coup in Gabon raises concerns not only about the country’s future stability but also about the presence and involvement of foreign powers. France, which has a significant military presence in the region, including Gabon, faces increased uncertainty due to this coup. The French government, along with other international actors, has condemned the military takeover and emphasized the importance of free and transparent elections. The situation also poses challenges for multinational companies with operations in Gabon, such as Eramet, which has temporarily halted its mining operations.

Gabon’s political landscape was already marred by unrest and allegations of corruption following Bongo’s disputed 2016 election victory and a foiled coup attempt in 2019. This coup further deepens the political uncertainty and underscores the need for a stable and inclusive transition process.

As the situation continues to evolve, the international community closely watches Gabon’s future trajectory. Questions about the country’s political stability, the potential for democratic renewal, and the role of foreign powers in the region remain unanswered.