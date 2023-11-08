Gabonese Military Seizes Power Following Disputed Elections

In a surprising turn of events, a group of senior military officers in Gabon has taken control of the nation, stating that they are seizing power due to the lack of credibility in the recent elections. This television announcement comes shortly after the state election body proclaimed incumbent President Ali Bongo Ondimba as the winner of a third term in office.

The military officers appeared on national television in Gabon, sharing their decision to cancel the elections, dissolve all state institutions, and close the country’s borders. They emphasized that their actions represented the security and defense forces of Gabon, acting on behalf of the Gabonese people to restore peace.

While the Gabonese Election Centre announced that President Bongo secured 64.27 percent of the vote, his main challenger, Albert Ondo Ossa, alleged fraud and malpractice. The opposition camp claims that the election was manipulated by Bongo and his supporters, pointing to the internet blackout and the imposition of a curfew. French media outlets were also banned after being accused of lacking objectivity and balance in their election coverage.

President Ali Bongo Ondimba, who took over the presidency from his father in 2009, has faced growing opposition and calls for change, as many citizens express frustration with the Bongo family’s long-standing dominance in Gabonese politics.

Following the televised military announcement, reports of gunfire in the capital, Libreville, have emerged, suggesting that tensions are escalating on the ground. The situation remains fluid, and it is unclear how the international community will respond to this power shift in Gabon.

The Gabonese people now face an uncertain future as the military asserts control. The implications of this latest development will undoubtedly reverberate within the country and beyond, underscoring the fragility of democratic processes and the struggle for power in today’s complex political landscape.