Gabon’s Election Dispute: French Media Blocked, Internet Shutdown

The recent presidential election in Gabon has been marred by controversy and restrictions on media and internet access. The government of Gabon suspended the operations of French media outlets RFI and France 24, leaving the country in a state of information blackout. Additionally, the internet was shut down, and a curfew was imposed to maintain control and prevent potential violence.

The opposition party criticized the conduct of the election, calling it a fraudulent scheme orchestrated by the incumbent President Ali Bongo Ondimba and his supporters. Amidst this tension, the Gabonese government announced the provisional ban on France 24, RFI, and TV5 Monde, accusing them of biased reporting and lacking objectivity in their coverage of the election.

French media company France Medias Monde, the parent company of RFI and France 24, expressed their surprise and regret regarding the ban. They believe the suspension is unfounded and deprives the Gabonese people of reliable and independent sources of information.

This election took place without the presence of election observers, raising concerns about the transparency and integrity of the process. The incumbent President Ali Bongo Ondimba, representing the ruling Gabonese Democratic Party, seeks victory over a newly united opposition led by Albert Ossa, who was chosen as the joint candidate of the main opposition coalition just eight days prior to the election.

The restriction on foreign journalists covering the election has also drawn criticism from media rights group Reporters Without Borders. They argue that limiting the presence of international journalists hampers the democratic process by hindering transparency and accountability.

This is not the first time that Gabon has faced limitations on internet access. According to Surfshark.com’s internet shutdown tracker, there have been two previous internet restrictions in the country since 2015. Further restrictions on internet access in Gabon could have severe implications for the democratic process.

As the dispute over the election outcome continues, the people of Gabon are left without reliable and independent sources of information. The lack of transparency and freedom of expression is a cause for concern, both within the country and among international observers. The international community should closely monitor the situation and call for a fair and transparent resolution to uphold democratic principles and protect the rights of the Gabonese people.

