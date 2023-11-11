Gabon’s Political Shifts: A Continuation of the Bongo Dynasty

The recent military coup in Gabon has sparked hope and celebration among many citizens who desire change. However, it is crucial to understand that this shift in power is not necessarily a new era for the country. The Bongo clan, which has ruled Gabon for over five decades, still holds significant influence behind the scenes.

Contrary to the claims of a complete break from the Bongo regime, the military takeover merely represents a strategic move by the Bongo family to maintain their grip on power. General Brice Oligui Nguema, the leader of the military coup, is closely tied to the Bongo clan, serving as a direct product of their longstanding rule.

The international community and opposition leaders have voiced their concerns about the coup, emphasizing the need for a return to civilian rule and the restoration of democracy. However, the Bongo clan has orchestrated this political maneuver to ensure their continued control, deflecting criticism and dissent from their regime.

While the Gabonese people’s jubilation overthrows the Bongo family’s name, they must remain vigilant and recognize the underlying continuity in the system. The coup might bring temporary relief, but in reality, it sustains the existing power structure, albeit under a different guise.

