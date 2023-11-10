Gabon’s Military Vows to Uphold Democratic Reforms Amidst Uncertainty

Gabon’s new military leader has made a commitment to establish democracy in the country, although a timeline for fresh elections has not been provided. General Brice Oligui Nguema affirmed that the country’s state institutions will undergo a temporary suspension while efforts are made to enhance their democratic nature.

While the military’s intentions seem promising, Gabon’s opposition coalition remains skeptical about the military handing over power to a civilian government. The deposed president, Ali Bongo, was placed under house arrest after army officers announced their takeover on state TV, putting an end to the Bongo family’s 55-year reign in the central African state. The military invalidated the results of the recent presidential election, which declared Bongo as the victor, but the opposition accused the process of being marred by fraud.

In a televised address, General Nguema emphasized the need to avoid repeating mistakes by conducting elections hastily. He stressed that rushing into ad hoc elections would only perpetuate the same issues and people in power. The main opposition group, Alternance 2023, which claims to be the rightful winner of the election, called upon the international community to support a return to civilian rule. Alexandra Pangha, a spokesperson for Alternance 2023 leader Albert Ondo Ossa, expressed hope that the military would relinquish power to the civilians, dismissing the plan for General Nguema’s transitional presidency as “absurd”.

The coup in Gabon adds to a string of political upheavals in west and central Africa since 2020, following similar events in Niger, Mali, Guinea, Burkina Faso, and Chad. The international community, including the United Nations, the African Union, and France, has condemned the coup. France, as Gabon’s former colonial power, had close ties to the Bongo family. While Ali Bongo called on his supporters worldwide to rally behind him, his removal has also been met with celebration by many Gabonese who have grown disillusioned with his family’s regime.

As Gabon navigates this period of uncertainty, it is crucial for the military to follow through on their pledge to democratic reforms and work towards restoring civilian rule. Only then can the country move towards a more inclusive and representative government that addresses the concerns of the opposition and the aspirations of the people.