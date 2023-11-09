Gabon Coup: Soldiers to Decide New Leader in Recovery Efforts

In the wake of Wednesday’s coup attempt in Gabon, the suspected ringleader, Brice Nguema, announced that the mutinous soldiers will convene to determine the new leader of the Central African nation. Nguema, leader of the elite Republican Guard and a relative of President Ali Bongo, stated in an interview with French daily Le Monde that the generals will engage in a debate to reach a consensus and select the best ideas for the country’s recovery. While Nguema did not declare himself as the new head of state, he expressed his intention to contribute to the transition process.

The mutinous soldiers, who dubbed themselves the Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions, disrupted national television to invalidate the recent election results that proclaimed President Bongo as the winner. They cited the country’s deep crisis encompassing political, economic, and social aspects as the justification for their actions. Although President Bongo claimed to be under house arrest, a video emerged where he requested assistance and admitted his detention.

Gabon, with its significant oil revenues and a relatively small population, boasts one of Africa’s highest GDP per capita figures. Nonetheless, poverty remains pervasive, with approximately one-third of the population living below the poverty line. The announcement of Bongo’s removal led to jubilant celebrations, as citizens took to the streets singing the national anthem alongside the soldiers. Even shopkeepers expressed their support, offering juice, which the soldiers declined.

The coup attempt in Gabon follows a similar pattern of political instability in the region and is the eighth coup in West and Central Africa since 2020. Its success would mark yet another challenge to a government with historical ties to France, its former colonial power.

As developments unfold, there is an increased security presence in the capital city of Libreville, with the presidential guard taking control of key positions. Eramet, a French mining company, has suspended its operations in Gabon, and the main port in Libreville has also ceased operations. The situation remains fluid, and further updates are expected soon.

