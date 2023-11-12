Gabon’s Military Seizes Power, Appoints New Transitional Leader

Gabon, a major oil producer in West Africa, is facing a political upheaval as army officers have successfully staged a coup, overthrowing President Ali Bongo and his family’s 55-year grip on power. In a strong display of support, General Brice Oligui Nguema, the former head of the presidential guard, has been named as the country’s new transitional leader by the coup leaders.

The announcement of General Nguema’s appointment came after he was paraded through the streets of the capital, Libreville, by his troops. This dramatic turn of events has been met with celebration by crowds in Libreville and other areas of Gabon. However, it has also drawn condemnation from the United Nations, the African Union, and France, which had close ties with the Bongo family.

The coup leaders declared the annulment of the results of the recent election, in which President Bongo was declared the winner, but which the opposition claimed was fraudulent. Alongside this, they also confirmed the arrest of one of President Bongo’s sons for treason. These actions highlight the deep-seated resentment towards the Bongo family that has been growing in Gabon, driven by dissatisfaction with issues such as the high cost of living.

While the international community has called for the preservation of civilian rule and the safety of government officials, there is ongoing uncertainty about the future of Gabon. General Nguema, a former loyal aide-de-camp to the late President Bongo, has risen to prominence within the military ranks. He served closely under Omar Bongo and later became the intelligence chief under the elite republican guard, the country’s most powerful army unit.

As Gabon navigates this period of transition, there are important questions about the legitimacy of the coup and the prospects for stability. It remains to be seen how General Nguema will guide the country during this uncertain time and whether he will address the concerns of the Gabonese people.