General Brice Oligui Nguema Sworn In as Interim President of Gabon

General Brice Oligui Nguema, the leader of the recent coup in Gabon that ended the 55-year rule of the Bongo dynasty, was officially sworn in as interim president on Monday. In his inauguration speech, General Oligui promised to organize “free and transparent elections” after a period of transition.

The coup took place last week, shortly after President Ali Bongo Ondimba was declared the winner of the presidential election—a result that was denounced as fraudulent by the opposition. Dressed in the ceremonial costume of the Republican Guard, General Oligui pledged to uphold the republican regime and preserve the achievements of democracy.

While the international community has yet to recognize General Oligui as the legitimate leader of Gabon, he has been engaging in discussions with various stakeholders, including business leaders, religious figures, political parties, and journalists. In these meetings, General Oligui has expressed his commitment to creating democratic institutions that respect human rights.

There have been diverging views among the Gabonese population regarding the coup. While some segments of the former opposition have called for a peaceful transition of power, many people have celebrated the overthrow of the Bongo dynasty, manifesting their joy through demonstrations in the streets.

The coup has attracted attention due to concerns over the credibility of the elections that brought President Bongo into power. While acknowledging that military coups are not a solution, some Western countries and organizations have condemned the coup but also acknowledged the irregularities in past elections.

Looking forward, General Oligui has yet to provide a detailed plan for restoring civilian rule and ensuring a smooth transition to democratic governance. The international community, along with the Gabonese population, awaits further clarity on his path forward.