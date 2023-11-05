Gabon’s New President Sworn in After Ousting Former Ruling Family

Gabon witnessed a pivotal moment in its political history as General Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema was sworn in as the new head of state. This comes less than a week after the president who had been in power for over five decades was ousted by the military. The presidential oath ceremony took place in the grandeur of Gabon’s capital, Libreville, at the presidential palace.

General Oligui, a cousin of the former President Ali Bongo Ondimba, brings a unique perspective to his new role. Having served as his father’s bodyguard and leading the elite military unit known as the republican guard, Oligui is familiar with the intricacies of Gabon’s political landscape. In his inaugural address, Oligui highlighted that the military’s takeover was achieved peacefully, emphasizing their commitment to organizing free, transparent, and credible elections to return power to the people.

The ousting of President Bongo was met with mixed reactions. While many Gabonese celebrated the change in leadership, the international community voiced its concerns, and the African Union condemned the coup. However, the swift swearing-in of General Oligui aims to establish a sense of legitimacy, solidifying his power and dissuading potential challengers. Maja Bovcon, a senior analyst at risk assessment firm Verisk Maplecroft, believes that this rapid process is also intended to restore investor confidence, reassuring them that business will continue as usual under democratic rules.

Nevertheless, the transition period may face obstacles as General Oligui plans to revise the constitution and electoral code. This suggests that the prolonged reform process could take months, if not years, to complete. It is a critical phase that the new leadership must navigate carefully, considering the widespread discontent that existed during the former ruling family’s tenure. Gabon’s opposition candidate, Albert Ondo Ossa, who secured 30 percent of the votes in the disputed election, expressed disappointment in the coup, describing it as a “palace revolution.”

Gabon, a former French colony and member of OPEC, possesses significant oil wealth; however, the benefits of this resource have not been equally distributed. The economy struggles with high youth unemployment, with nearly 40 percent of Gabonese aged 15 to 24 jobless in 2020. As the country moves forward under new leadership, addressing these socioeconomic challenges will be crucial to ensure a prosperous and inclusive future for all Gabonese citizens.