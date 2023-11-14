Gabon’s Political Landscape Transformed as Interim President Takes Office

Gabon’s political scene took a dramatic turn last week when General Brice Oligui Nguema led a successful coup to oust the long-standing Bongo dynasty that had been ruling the country for 55 years. Today, the general was officially inaugurated as Gabon’s interim president, promising to uphold democracy and organize free and transparent elections in the near future.

Having served as the head of the elite Republican Guard, General Oligui Nguema took the reins of power by leading a group of officers in overthrowing President Ali Bongo Ondimba, whose victory in the recent presidential election was contested by the opposition. In his solemn oath before judges of the Constitutional Court, the newly sworn-in president pledged to honor the republican regime and preserve the achievements of democracy.

In an effort to assuage concerns about the legitimacy of his leadership, Oligui Nguema expressed his commitment to holding free and transparent elections after a period of transition. He also emphasized his intention to grant amnesty to “prisoners of conscience” and vowed to create democratic institutions that prioritize human rights.

The international community’s response to the coup has been mixed. While several Western countries and organizations condemned the takeover, they also acknowledged the irregularities in the election process that preceded it. The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, remarked that military coups are not the solution but pointed out the significant electoral shortcomings in Gabon.

Despite dissent from a fringe group of former opposition members urging the interim president to relinquish power, many Gabonese citizens have celebrated the fall of the Bongo dynasty. The streets of the capital, Libreville, and the economic hub of Port-Gentil witnessed jubilant demonstrations in support of the coup.

As the country adjusts to this political upheaval, General Oligui Nguema has actively engaged with various stakeholders to address concerns and gather input. He has held extensive discussions with business leaders, religious figures, unions, political parties, NGOs, diplomats, and journalists, demonstrating a commitment to inclusivity and dialogue.

Nevertheless, the international community awaits a clearer roadmap for the restoration of civilian rule in Gabon. The interim president, despite facing pressure and skepticism, has the opportunity to reshape the country’s political landscape and rebuild trust in democratic processes.

