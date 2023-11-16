G7 Nations Reach Consensus on Israel-Hamas Conflict After Extensive Deliberations in Tokyo

Amidst a series of intensive meetings in Tokyo, top diplomats from the Group of Seven (G7) leading industrial democracies have announced a unified stance on the Israel-Hamas conflict. The G7 nations, including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, and Italy, have condemned Hamas while also expressing support for Israel’s right to self-defense. They have called for “humanitarian pauses” in order to facilitate the speedy delivery of aid to the suffering civilians in the Gaza Strip.

During the two-day talks, the G7 nations emphasized the importance of providing unimpeded humanitarian support to the civilians in Gaza, including vital resources like food, water, medical care, fuel, and shelter. They also emphasized the necessity of granting access to humanitarian workers and establishing humanitarian pauses and corridors to expedite the delivery of essential assistance, facilitate civilian movement, and secure the release of hostages.

In addition to addressing the immediate humanitarian crisis, the G7 foreign ministers expressed their commitment to preventing the escalation of the conflict and its spread to other regions. They acknowledged the use of sanctions and other measures to hinder Hamas’ funding for atrocities and acts of violence. The ministers firmly condemned the rise in extremist settler violence against Palestinians, deeming it unacceptable, a threat to security in the West Bank, and detrimental to the prospects of achieving lasting peace.

As the diplomats convened in Tokyo, a U.N. agency reported that thousands of Palestinians in Gaza were fleeing southward, carrying only the possessions they could manage, due to exhaustion of food and water in the north. Simultaneously, Israel’s military engaged in intense combat with Hamas militants in Gaza City, which was previously inhabited by a significant population. The dire situation and the increasing number of displaced people indicate the desperate circumstances surrounding Gaza’s most populous city.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken stressed the shared objective among G7 nations to end the conflict as swiftly as possible while minimizing civilian suffering. Despite calls for an immediate cease-fire, Blinken acknowledged the challenge of addressing the consequences that an abrupt halt may entail, such as leaving Hamas with hostages and the potential for repeated attacks. Looking ahead, Blinken outlined key elements that should encompass the post-war period, envisioning a resolution that maintains the integrity of Gaza’s territory, rejects terrorism, avoids displacement, and safeguards against threats emanating from the West Bank.

The G7 foreign ministers focused not only on the Gaza conflict but also confronted various other crises plaguing the world. These included Russia’s involvement in Ukraine, North Korea’s defiance through missile launches and arms transfers, and China’s growing assertiveness in territorial disputes with neighboring countries. The ministers underscored the urgency of international cooperation to combat pandemics, synthetic opioids, and the misuse of artificial intelligence.

The G7’s commitment to upholding the international order, which emerged post-World War II, has surfaced consistently, even amidst challenges. Despite minor discrepancies, the G7 has remained steadfast in its condemnation and opposition to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, resolute in its support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa highlighted the pressing need for G7 unity and collaboration in addressing global conflicts and tensions. Specifically, she emphasized the importance of engaging candidly with China and expressing concerns directly, while simultaneously finding common ground and working together on global challenges.

Secretary Blinken has continuously emphasized the need to significantly expand humanitarian aid to Gaza while urging Israel to implement pauses in its military operations to facilitate aid delivery and civilian movement. However, Israel remains unconvinced, and Arab and Muslim nations demand an immediate full cease-fire, a stance contested by the United States. The G7 has encountered minor divisions over approaches to the Gaza conflict, which have prompted large-scale pro-Palestinian and anti-Israel demonstrations in G7 capitals and across the globe.

To maintain stability in the region, the G7 nations are determined to find a resolution that caters to the immediate humanitarian crisis in Gaza while addressing the fundamental concerns of both parties involved. By fostering diplomatic unity and utilizing diplomatic and economic measures, they aim to de-escalate the situation and work towards long-lasting peace in the region.

