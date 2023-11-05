G7 Trade Ministers Urge Reversal of Import Restrictions on Japanese Food

In a recent statement, trade ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) industrial powers have urged for the immediate repeal of import curbs on Japanese food products. The call for action comes as a direct response to China’s restrictions, which were imposed after Japan began releasing treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean.

While the G7 statement did not explicitly mention China, it denounced what it considers as China’s rising economic coercion through trade. The ministers expressed their concerns over actions that weaponize economic dependencies and committed to building free, fair, and mutually beneficial economic and trade relationships.

China had imposed a blanket suspension on Japanese fish imports two months ago when Japan initiated the release of treated radioactive water. This suspension was deemed unfair by Japan and the United States, while Russia also announced a similar restriction earlier this month.

The release of treated radioactive waste water from the Fukushima plant has become a complex issue with scientific, emotive, and diplomatic implications. Fishing groups and neighboring countries, including South Korea, have strongly opposed these discharges, leading to protest rallies.

China, urging the G7 to avoid double standards, called for practical actions to maintain a normal international trade and investment order. They criticized the G7’s actions as economic coercion and stated that it disrupts the security and stability of global production and supply chains.

Apart from addressing the import restrictions on Japanese food products, the G7 trade ministers also expressed concern over recent control measures on the export of critical minerals. They acknowledged the need to reduce dependence on a particular country for the supply of critical resources and emphasized the importance of building resilient and reliable supply chains.

In addition, the statement highlighted concerns regarding non-market policies, including trade-distorting industrial subsidies and forced technology transfer. Furthermore, the G7 officials condemned Russia’s destruction of Ukrainian grain export infrastructure during its invasion and its unilateral decision to leave talks on an agreement that allowed Ukraine to export wheat and other products through the Black Sea.

While the G7 trade ministers did not explicitly mention the Middle East crisis, they expressed the need to raise awareness about the challenges of moving humanitarian goods across international borders during natural disasters and emergencies.

Overall, the G7’s call for the repeal of import restrictions on Japanese food products and their commitment to addressing economic coercion in trade reflect their dedication to a free, fair, and mutually beneficial global trading system.