G7 Urges the Removal of Import Bans on Japanese Food, Calls Out China for Economic Coercion

In a resolute statement, the Group of Seven (G7) industrial powers has called for the immediate repeal of import restrictions on Japanese food products. This plea is specifically directed at China, whose measures were implemented after Japan began discharging treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant.

Although the G7 trade ministers did not explicitly mention China by name, they condemn what they perceive as China’s escalating economic pressure through trade. The 10-page statement emphatically denounces the weaponization of economic dependencies and commits to fostering free, fair, and mutually beneficial economic and trade relationships.

Two months ago, China imposed a blanket suspension on Japanese fish imports in response to the wastewater release incident. While both Japan and the United States have criticized these restrictions as unfair, Russia recently enforced a similar embargo. At present, China’s foreign ministry has refrained from commenting on the G7 statement.

The G7, comprised of the United States, Japan, Germany, Britain, France, Italy, and Canada, also expressed concerns regarding recent control measures on critical mineral exports. In a bid to maintain dominance over global manufacturing, China, the leading producer of graphite, announced export curbs on this essential material used in electric vehicle batteries.

During a press conference, Yasutoshi Nishimura, Japan’s trade minister and the host of the G7 meeting, emphasized the shared need to reduce dependence on any single country for critical resource supply. The ministers expressed their complete agreement on the importance of developing resilient and reliable supply chains for critical minerals, semiconductors, and batteries.

Furthermore, the G7 ministers reaffirmed their worries regarding various non-market policies, including pervasive, opaque, and trade-distortive industrial subsidies, as well as forced technology transfers. These concerns highlight the need for addressing these unfair practices that hinder global trade.

In light of Russia’s actions, the G7 officials condemned its destruction of Ukrainian grain export infrastructure during the invasion of Ukraine. Additionally, they criticized Moscow’s unilateral decision to withdraw from talks on an agreement that facilitated Ukraine’s grain exports through the Black Sea.

Unlike the G7 finance ministers’ recent meeting, which condemned “terror attacks” by Hamas on Israel, the trade ministers did not explicitly mention the Middle East crisis. Instead, they focused on the challenges associated with the movement of humanitarian goods across international borders during natural disasters and other emergencies. While Western countries have generally supported Israel’s right to self-defense, there is mounting international concern over the impact of Israel’s airstrikes and increasing calls for a temporary ceasefire to facilitate aid delivery to Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

