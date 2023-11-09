African Union Joins G20 as Permanent Member, Signaling New Era of Inclusion

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a historic announcement at the G20 leaders’ summit in Delhi, stating that the African Union (AU) has been granted full permanent membership in the Group of 20. This move marks a significant milestone, as the AU becomes only the second regional organization, after the European Union, to join the G20 as a permanent member.

Modi emphasized that India’s G20 presidency represents a commitment to inclusivity and the spirit of “Sabka Saath,” meaning “together with everyone.” The decision to include the AU as a permanent member reflects India’s dedication to elevating the voices and concerns of the Global South in global decision-making processes.

During the announcement, Prime Minister Modi warmly welcomed AU Chairperson Azali Assoumani and offered him a place at the conference table for permanent G20 members. The AU chair is rotated annually among the five regions of Africa, and Assoumani currently serves as the president of Comoros, an archipelago off the east coast of Africa.

The inclusion of the AU as a permanent member comes at a crucial time as the G20 leaders discuss pressing global issues such as climate action, food and energy security, multilateral lending to developing nations, debt restructuring, and the regulation of cryptocurrencies. This decision sends a strong message about the G20’s focus on sustainable development and the empowerment of developing economies.

India’s efforts to position itself as a global leader and a strategic partner to the Global South are evident in its hosting of the G20 summit and its interactions with world leaders present, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, and U.S. President Joe Biden.

While Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping are absent from the summit, their non-attendance does not diminish the significance of the AU’s admission into the G20. The inclusion of the AU underscores the importance of diverse perspectives and collaborative solutions in tackling global challenges.

As the G20 leaders work towards rebuilding trust and overcoming mutual conflicts, the AU’s presence as a permanent member symbolizes a new era of inclusivity and collective action. This momentous decision sets the stage for stronger cooperation and a more equitable global order.