What to Expect During Your Trial Period

During your trial period, you will have access to a wide range of digital content on our platform. This includes a variety of news articles, in-depth analysis, and expert opinions that span across various industries and topics. Our goal is to provide you with a comprehensive and informative experience that keeps you up to date with the latest global news.

In addition to our standard digital package, your trial also grants you access to our premium digital package. This package includes our premier business column, Lex, which offers valuable insights and perspectives on the business world. You will also receive 15 curated newsletters that cover key business themes and provide original, in-depth reporting.

We understand that your needs and preferences may change during the trial period, which is why we offer the flexibility to change your plan at any time. By visiting the “Settings & Account” section, you can easily switch between our standard and premium digital packages.

At the end of the trial period, if no action is taken, you will be automatically enrolled in our premium digital monthly subscription plan. This plan grants you complete access to all our digital content for $69 per month. However, we offer cost-savings options as well. You have the choice to pay for the premium access annually, saving 20% on the monthly cost.

If you decide that the premium package is not the right fit for you, we also offer a downgrade option to our standard digital package. This package provides a robust journalistic offering that satisfies the needs of many users. You can compare the features of both our standard and premium packages in our detailed comparison.

It’s important to note that any changes or cancellations you make during the trial period will become effective at the end of the trial. This means that you can enjoy full access for the entire trial period, regardless of any changes you make.

When it comes to payment, we accept credit card, debit card, and PayPal payments. This ensures that you have a convenient and secure payment option that suits your preferences.

We value your experience as a trial user and are committed to providing you with a seamless and informative trial period.