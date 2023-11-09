The Rise of the Global South: A Shifting Paradigm in Global Politics

In the ever-evolving landscape of global politics, a new term has emerged to define a dynamic group of countries that are making their mark on the world stage: the Global South. While once referred to as “third world” or “developing countries,” this new catchall phrase encompasses more than 100 nations, from India to Guatemala, who share a common sentiment – that their voices have been marginalized in global discussions.

The Global South is not limited to countries geographically located in the Southern Hemisphere. India and Mexico, for instance, are prominent members of this group. The term itself was coined in 1969 by an American activist, reflecting the need to shift focus to countries that had long been neglected in global decision-making.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India recently announced that the African Union has been invited to join the G20, becoming the second regional bloc, after the European Union, to be included. This move highlights the growing influence of the Global South and its impact on global debates.

Far from pursuing mere “southern solidarity,” the countries of the Global South are driven by their self-interests, which, when combined, create a significant force that cannot be ignored. Sarang Shidore, director of the Global South program at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, emphasizes that these countries are reshaping the global agenda by challenging the flaws in great-power politics.

One defining characteristic of the Global South is its rejection of the Cold War mindset that pitted countries against each other based on their political ideologies. Instead, they advocate for a multipolar world that embraces diversity and promotes cooperation.

While the West grapples with issues of economic stagnation and political divisions, many Global South countries are experiencing robust economic growth and asserting themselves as key players in global affairs. They are no longer content with being passive participants; they demand representation and recognition for their interests.

Alternative gatherings, such as the Voice of Global South Summit hosted by India and the BRICS summit in South Africa, where China and India asserted their leadership, are becoming increasingly important. These forums give like-minded countries a platform to present their ideas, challenge Western dominance, and shape global policies.

The rise of the Global South signifies a paradigm shift in global politics. It signifies a growing discontent with traditional power structures and a desire for a more inclusive and equitable world order. As the Global South continues to assert its influence, we can expect new perspectives, ideas, and policies to shape the global agenda, fomenting a more balanced and interconnected future.