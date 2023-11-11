G20 Leaders Come to Consensus on Global Agenda

“`html

New Delhi, India – In a surprising turn of events, the Group of 20 (G20) leaders successfully reached a consensus on a joint declaration during the initial day of their two-day summit. Despite underlying divisions, the leaders managed to overcome challenges and address key issues. However, the stance on the war in Ukraine was met with dissatisfaction due to its diluted language, according to experts.

Leading up to the G20 summit, there were concerns about India’s ability as the G20 president to bring together a unified document. The ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the absence of China’s President Xi Jinping heightened these apprehensions. Nevertheless, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday that world leaders had agreed on a joint declaration.

Former secretary in India’s foreign ministry, Ashok Kantha, lauded this accomplishment as a remarkable achievement in a fractured world. He stated, “G20 2023 Leaders’ Declaration could be finalized on day one of the summit itself, belying all doubts and apprehensions.”

Russia welcomed the declaration, considering it to be a “balanced” document. However, Ukraine’s foreign ministry expressed disappointment, criticizing the statement for its omission of Russia’s invasion. They stated that the communique was “nothing to be proud of.”

The G20 summit put India in a delicate position, caught between the Western countries and its traditional ally, Russia. New Delhi has resisted Western pressure to condemn Russia, choosing a more neutral approach. The declaration referred to the war using language similar to that used in UN bodies, emphasizing the importance of refraining from the threat or use of force for territorial acquisition.

Furthermore, the G20 declaration explicitly stated that the group is primarily an economic platform and not intended for resolving geopolitical and security issues. This shift dilutes the geopolitical significance that New Delhi had previously placed on the G20.

While the Ukraine issue showcased the challenges faced by the G20, there were other significant victories in terms of geopolitics. Notably, the African Union became a full member of the G20, reflecting a more inclusive approach compared to previous summits. South Africa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, commended India’s efforts in this regard, highlighting the positive step towards reforms in global multilateral financial institutions.

Climate change was another focal point of the G20 summit. Though the New Delhi declaration lacked new language on phasing out coal from the previous summit, it did introduce the establishment of a Green Hydrogen Innovation Centre and outlined plans to triple renewable energy by 2030. Additionally, it proposed the creation of a global biofuels alliance and emphasized the need to shift the conversation on finance from billions to trillions.

These climate-related developments mark a historic moment and hold great significance amidst a world grappling with climate-related disasters. As Madhura Joshi, India Lead of E3G, a Climate think tank, stated, increasing renewable energy must be accompanied by a decrease in fossil fuels. She called for stronger action from leaders and expressed anticipation for the upcoming COP28.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is the G20?

The G20, or Group of 20, is an international forum consisting of 19 countries and the European Union. It brings together leaders from the world’s major economies to discuss global issues and promote economic cooperation.

2. What is the purpose of the G20 summit?

The G20 summit serves as a platform for leaders to address various economic, geopolitical, and social challenges faced by the global community. It aims to foster dialogue, cooperation, and consensus on key issues affecting the world.

3. Why is the war in Ukraine a contentious topic for the G20?

The war in Ukraine has caused significant tensions between Russia and Western countries. These divisions often spill over into international forums like the G20, making it challenging to reach a unified stance on the issue.

4. What are the implications of the African Union becoming a full member of the G20?

The African Union’s entry into the G20 signifies a more inclusive approach by the international community. It reflects efforts to better represent the interests and perspectives of African nations on the global stage.

5. What does the New Delhi declaration propose in terms of climate change?

The New Delhi declaration emphasizes the importance of renewable energy and commits to tripling its usage by 2030. It also introduces plans for a Green Hydrogen Innovation Centre, a global biofuels alliance, and a shift in finance discussions from billions to trillions, highlighting the growing focus on sustainable practices.

Source: Al Jazeera