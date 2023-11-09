Amidst Geopolitical Tensions, G20 Negotiators Work Towards Compromise

The annual G20 summit began in New Delhi with delegates from the world’s most powerful countries engaging in discussions on various geopolitical issues. While the focus of the summit was primarily on the war in Ukraine, a compromise on the language to be used in the final communique was reached by the sherpas representing the member countries.

The negotiations surrounding the wording on the war in Ukraine proved to be highly contentious, with Western nations urging strong condemnation of Russia, while others emphasized a need to address broader economic concerns. Although no specific details were provided, the compromise language is expected to be similar to the communique issued during the 2022 summit in Indonesia, which acknowledged divergent views on Russia’s invasion.

Prior to the official commencement of the summit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as the president of G20, called for a global trust deficit to be transformed into a unifying trust and confidence. In a gesture to make the bloc more representative, he also announced the granting of permanent membership to the African Union.

The G20 summit, hosted by India, witnessed strict security measures, including the closure of businesses and schools, and the demolition of slums as part of ensuring a smooth running of the event. The absence of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin, among others, shifted the dynamics of the summit, primarily dominated by Western leaders and their allies.

While negotiators strived to reach consensus, concerns about climate action and cutting emissions remained pertinent. U.S. President Joe Biden expressed his determination to press for a higher level of climate commitment from major countries during the summit.

The challenges faced in finding common ground on the war in Ukraine have led to uncertainty around the release of a joint declaration. If an agreement cannot be reached, India will have to issue a chair statement, marking the first time in 20 years of G20 summits that a declaration would be absent.

Despite the obstacles encountered, the G20 summit presents an opportunity for global leaders to foster dialogue, enhance trust, and navigate the geopolitical tensions that continue to shape our world.