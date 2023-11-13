New Delhi G20 Summit Faces Uncertainty on Ukraine Issue

Despite efforts from G20 negotiators, disagreements over the Ukraine war have prevented the resolution of wording in the summit declaration, according to a draft seen by Reuters. The draft, which was circulated among members, left the paragraph on the “geopolitical situation” blank, while other paragraphs on topics like climate change, cryptocurrencies, and multilateral development banks were agreed upon. The task of reaching a consensus on the language of the declaration has proven challenging due to conflicting views on the war.