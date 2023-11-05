Choosing the Perfect Subscription Plan for Your Trial

During your trial, you’ll gain exclusive digital access to FT.com and enjoy the benefits of our comprehensive packages. We offer two subscription options that cater to your specific needs: Standard Digital and Premium Digital.

Standard Digital provides you with a vast array of global news, insightful analysis, and expert opinions. Stay up-to-date with the latest developments across various industries and make informed decisions based on comprehensive reporting.

If you opt for Premium Digital, you’ll not only have access to all the features of Standard Digital but also receive our premier business column, Lex. Additionally, you can explore 15 curated newsletters covering key business themes, featuring original and in-depth reporting. It’s an excellent option for those seeking a deeper understanding of the business world.

What makes our trial even more appealing is the flexibility to change your subscription plan at any time. Simply visit the “Settings & Account” section and switch to the plan that suits you best.

As the trial period comes to an end, remember that you will be automatically enrolled in our premium digital monthly subscription plan, which costs $69 per month. However, if you’d like to save 20% and continue your premium access, you have the option to pay annually at the end of the trial.

Alternatively, you can choose to downgrade to our Standard Digital plan. This plan provides robust journalistic content that meets the needs of many users. To compare the features of Standard and Premium Digital, refer to our detailed comparison.

Rest assured, any changes you make will take effect at the end of the trial period, giving you four additional weeks of full access to FT.com, even if you decide to downgrade or cancel.

Cancellation is hassle-free and can be done online at any time. Simply log into your account, navigate to the “Settings & Account” section, and select “Cancel” on the right-hand side. You can continue to enjoy your subscription until the end of your current billing period.

We offer multiple convenient payment options, including credit cards, debit cards, and PayPal. Choose the method that works best for you and embark on your journey towards staying informed and ahead in the business world.