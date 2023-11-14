G20 Welcomes African Union as New Member, Emphasizes Peaceful Resolution in Ukraine Conflict

New Delhi, India – The Group of 20 (G20) top world economies convened for their annual summit in New Delhi, where they welcomed the African Union (AU) as their newest member. This historical addition makes the AU the second regional bloc to join the G20, following the European Union’s membership. The decision to include the AU reflects the G20’s commitment to giving a greater voice to the Global South and adds momentum to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts in this regard.

One of the focal points of the summit was the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Although there were disagreements among the members about the war, the G20’s final statement emphasized the importance of avoiding the use of force and the seizure of territory. The statement reiterated the national positions and resolutions adopted at the United Nations and called on all states to act in accordance with the UN Charter, refraining from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of any state. Furthermore, the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons was deemed inadmissible.

While discussing the global challenges faced by the G20, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the necessity of finding concrete solutions to issues such as the global economy, the north-south divide, and the divide between the east and west. Additionally, he emphasized the significance of addressing concerns related to terrorism, cybersecurity, health, and water security. Modi’s goal for the summit was to shift the focus from the conflict in Ukraine to the needs of the developing world, acknowledging that certain issues, such as food and energy security, are interconnected with the European conflict.

The summit opened with several notable absences, including the leaders of Russia and China. This ensured that there would be no face-to-face conversations between them and their American and European counterparts regarding the Ukraine conflict. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez canceled his attendance due to testing positive for COVID-19, while Mexico’s president also decided to skip the event. The absence of key leaders and the lack of consensus on the conflict in Ukraine demonstrated the strained relations among G20 members.

In terms of the summit’s agenda, developing nations’ concerns took center stage, addressing topics such as alternative fuels, resource efficiency, food security, and the development of a common framework for digital public infrastructure. Additionally, discussions were expected to cover the reform of development banks like the World Bank and International Monetary Fund to ensure greater access to funds for lower- and middle-income countries, with a particular focus on climate change solutions.

India’s lead G20 negotiator, Amitabh Kant, stressed the importance of climate action and financing for developing and emerging markets. The objective was to secure long-term financing for these countries and enable them to combat climate change effectively. During the summit, India’s Prime Minister Modi highlighted the concept of “human-centric development,” which aligns with Indian culture’s traditional emphasis on the well-being of individuals.

Despite the multitude of issues on the table, Human Rights Watch urged the G20 leaders not to allow international disunity to divert their attention from critical matters. Meenakshi Ganguly, deputy director of the organization’s Asia division, called on the G20 to openly discuss challenges such as gender discrimination and racism, including in India, where civil and political rights have reportedly deteriorated.

The G20 summit provided an opportunity for global leaders to come together and address pressing issues that affect the world at large. The addition of the African Union as a member serves as a significant step toward greater representation of the Global South within this influential international forum. The discussions held at the summit aimed to find practical solutions to the challenges faced by both developing and developed nations, with a focus on promoting peace, sustainability, and global cooperation.