As South Korea commemorated its 78th National Liberation Day on August 15, 2023, Korean celebrities flocked to social media to honor and celebrate this significant occasion. However, none have garnered as much praise and adoration as G-Dragon, whose annual tribute has captured the hearts of countless K-netizens.

G-Dragon, a revered figure in the Korean music industry, has made it a tradition to acknowledge National Liberation Day since his debut. His consistent dedication to this historic day has made him an admirable symbol of unwavering patriotism.

While the popular artist draws inspiration from American rap music for his rap compositions, he passionately shared in an interview that his melodic creations are deeply influenced by Korean songs. Rather than the entire album, G-Dragon listens attentively to individual Korean tracks, finding particular inspiration from renowned bands such as DeulKookHwa and SanWoolLim from the 80s and 70s, respectively.

Interestingly, G-Dragon’s connection to Korean culture runs even deeper. It is worth noting that he is a graduate of Traditional Arts Middle School, showcasing his genuine appreciation for the rich heritage and traditions of his homeland.

Through various acts of patriotism, G-Dragon has shown time and again that he prioritizes his love for Korea over any potential backlash from international fans. His unapologetic posting of the Korean flag during his tours in Japan and the brave decision to celebrate “Happy Lunar New Year” despite potential criticism from Chinese fans exemplify his unwavering commitment to expressing his national pride.

The overwhelming support from K-netizens, who eagerly anticipate G-Dragon’s return to the music scene, further emphasizes the deep connection they feel with the artist. Their heartfelt cry for his comeback resonates with the sentiment that his unique voice has been sorely missed.

FAQs:

Q: What is National Liberation Day of Korea?

A: National Liberation Day of Korea marks the day when Korea was liberated from 35 years of Japanese colonial rule.

Q: Why is G-Dragon renowned in the Korean music industry?

A: G-Dragon is celebrated for his contribution as a talented artist and songwriter who has left an indelible mark on K-pop.

Q: How does G-Dragon express his love for Korea?

A: G-Dragon consistently posts on National Liberation Day and has, on multiple occasions, proudly displayed the Korean flag. He also draws inspiration from Korean music for his melodic compositions.

Q: What is G-Dragon’s educational background?

A: G-Dragon graduated from Traditional Arts Middle School, showcasing his commitment to appreciating and preserving Korean culture.

(source: [link to relevant source])